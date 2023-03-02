Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
Larry Brown Sports

1 top NBA contender reportedly emerging as frontrunner for Goran Dragic

By Darryn Albert,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOpMg_0l5rVZeF00

Feb 15, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) warms up before a game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Goran Dragic may be getting a very real chance to capture the NBA title that has eluded him throughout his career.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that the Milwaukee Bucks have emerged as frontrunners to sign the former All-Star guard Dragic, who was recently waived by the Chicago Bulls. Wojnarowski notes that Dragic, 36, has connected with a few contenders since being waived but that the Bucks are now at the “forefront” of a deal with Dragic.

Dragic, who is playoff-eligible, averaged 6.4 points and 2.7 assists in 15.4 minutes a game off the bench for the Bulls before getting released. Though he has moved into the twilight of his career, the ex-All-NBA guard can still steady a second unit, attack the rim, and be a threat from long range.

The Bucks, winners of 16 straight games and now the No. 1 seed in the East, currently have Jevon Carter and Joe Ingles as the backup ball-handlers. But Dragic, who went to the 2020 NBA Finals with current Bucks Jae Crowder and Meyers Leonard on the Miami Heat, would be a nice upgrade for their bench as a true point guard. That is, of course, if Milwaukee can indeed successfully fight off other interested contenders .

