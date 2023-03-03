Open in App
Iowa City, IA
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Lukas Van Ness sets NFL world on fire with outstanding combine performance

By Riley Donald,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BbVM1_0l5rUZc200

Lukas Van Ness has been tabbed a riser in NFL mock drafts from the second that the Iowa Hawkeyes finished their season. He has had an immense amount of hype surrounding him with all eyes eagerly awaiting his NFL combine performance.

He delivered. And then some. Van Ness didn’t just show up and perform. He showed up and set the NFL world on fire with his speed, strength, size, mobility, fluidity, and all-around performance at the combine.

At Iowa, Van Ness wreaked havoc on backfields every time he took the field. His ability to play outside and rush the passer paired with being able to slide inside and defend the run has so many NFL teams and scouts intrigued in him.

With a stellar performance at the NFL combine, he now has Iowa’s Pro Day ahead of him should he choose to partake in it before eyeing down the NFL draft. Here is what social media had to say about Van Ness at the combine.

Official 40-yard dash time

https://twitter.com/Marcus_Mosher/status/1631434051901968384?s=20

Measurements

https://twitter.com/TheJoeMarino/status/1631379069727043586?s=20

Smooth as butter

https://twitter.com/joedeleone/status/1631427093493055488?s=20

Dominating drill work

https://twitter.com/jacobinfante24/status/1631428842135928833?s=20

Hercules makes it look easy

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1631418876138250240?s=20

He's a natural

https://twitter.com/CorbinSmithNFL/status/1631437792973582338?s=20

Terrific day at the combine

https://twitter.com/TonyPauline/status/1631439382128230400?s=20

Love from the NFL

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1631426883425386497?s=20

Top defensive linemen 40-yard dash times

https://twitter.com/IrishBearsShow/status/1631440414380023811?s=20

Dominant all day long

https://twitter.com/HaydenWinks/status/1631457091960606720?s=20

Speed in the shuttle

https://twitter.com/Marcus_Mosher/status/1631456541814534144?s=20

Van Ness talks versatility

https://twitter.com/PFN365/status/1631437011440611328?s=20 [lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=17] Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions. Follow Riley on Twitter: @rileydonald7

