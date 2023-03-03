Open in App
Ghent, WV
WVNS

EMS Director says Southern WV suffering from ambulance worker shortage

By Jessica Farrish,

4 days ago

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Ghent Volunteer Fire Department serves Raleigh County between the towns of Shady Spring and Flat Top.

Robert Wilburn, the Emergency Medical Services Director at Ghent VFD, said that his department’s four ambulances get dispatched around Raleigh County four or five times a week and often into nearby Mercer County as well, depending on the volume of 911 calls.

“The only time we go into Beckley and that area is when all the other trucks are out, and then we get called into Beckley to run 911 calls and that’s where the shortage is,” said Wilburn. “That’s the same thing with Mercer County. When they get so busy in the county, they’ll call us through 911 and we’ll come down.”

There is a growing shortage of EMS workers in West Virginia, prompting state officials to launch a recruitment and training effort through th e West Virginia Community and Technical College System.

“Nobody has the staff to work all their vehicles or all their ambulances,” said Wilburn. “It started during Covid, and it’s just continued along through this year.”

Raleigh County Commissioners said private companies and fire departments provide good service in the region , and on most days there are enough EMS crews for call response.

Dave Tolliver, Raleigh County Commission president, said vehicle accidents or another large scale emergency response can cause a temporary shortage of ambulances.

Wilburn said he is hopeful a bill which passed the State House of Delegates on March 1, 2023, can help.

House Bill 3153 would direct $12 million in appropriations to volunteer fire departments and EMS services like the one at Ghent. The bill still has to pass the Senate.

Meanwhile, county emergency operations centers have few resources to address EMS shortages.

Wilburn said the only immediate available option is a formal program to move ambulances closer to areas which have shortages.

