Open in App
Farmington, UT
See more from this location?
FOX 13 News

Details still unclear following Farmington police shooting

By Emily Tencer,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4bxg_0l5rRjfT00

As the Farmington Police Department identified the man killed in Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting , the community awaits more answers from police.

“There’s a lot missing from this, right? What the circumstances were,” said Chris Burbank, retired Salt Lake City police chief.

On Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., 25-year-old Chase Allan was pulled over in a post office parking lot for driving with no license plates. A Farmington police officer requested backup and, according to police, Allan refused to exit the vehicle.

Officers said that during the attempt to get him out, multiple shots were fired.

“That’s how we train and I know my guys and if they fired shots I’m certain they were in fear of their life,” said Farmington Police chief Eric Johnsen.

“I will argue there is no license plate infraction in this country that is worth the loss of someone’s life,” said Burbank.

Allan was shot inside the car and later died at a local hospital.

FOX 13 News reached out to the police department multiple times but have yet to receive a response on whether Allan had a gun with him at the time of the shooting.

“It is the responsibility of the government to tell the public what we engaged in,” said Burbank.

Five officers are now on administrative leave, which is 20% of Farmington’s police force. Burbank said the department’s small numbers are no excuse for a fatal traffic stop.

“This is not unique to just cities or problems. We’re seeing this and it really is a failure of our system that we can change,” he said.

None of the Farmington Police officers were injured and he Davis County Critical Incident Protocol Team is now taking over the investigation.

The family of the victim has since spoken out in a written statement sent to FOX 13 News which reads in full:

Chase Linde Allan was a gracious, loving soul who was known by everyone in his community to be caring, thoughtful, and kind and would do anything for someone in need. He attended school in Davis County at Eagle Bay Elementary, Farmington Junior High and Davis High School. Although he had a shy and quiet demeanor, he was able to make quick friends who cared about Chase deeply and will remember him fondly. Chase graduated from Davis High School in 2016 where he played soccer earning varsity letters and at the Real Salt Lake Academy. Chase would then pursue higher education and went on to play soccer at UC Davis and Utah State University.

He was 25 years old and had graduated from Utah State University. He was always selflessly helping and protecting others in need. He has been studying law for the last few years and was a patriot doing what he could to defend the people’s freedom and liberty in his community.

The devastating and tragic death of Chase Linde Allan quite literally hits home as his young life was taken from him on Wednesday, March 1st, 2023, in the parking lot of our local Farmington City Post Office. Chase was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, peer, teammate, student, and neighbor amongst many other important roles he played within our community.

We have learned more from media coverage about what occurred than anywhere else right now. Officers claim it was a routine traffic stop, yet the officer requested multiple other officers to the scene a couple of blocks prior to the stop. This resulted in the brutal murder of Chase at the hands of 5 Farmington Police officers, with them shooting him while he was still in his automobile and likely terrified for his safety. They shot 12-plus rounds at him while he was still inside the car with the engine running and lights on when reporters arrived.

Police are stonewalling us. Our family has not been permitted to see Chase and has not been contacted by authorities or justice departments with information surrounding this investigation. Chase lived at home with his parents in Farmington. Our family was not properly notified of Chase’s death as next of kin. We found out about Chase’s death along with the entirety of our community via News Reporters and Articles written online.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Salt Lake City, UT newsLocal Salt Lake City, UT
Dozens of Utah cars stolen months into 2023 after keys left inside
Salt Lake City, UT1 hour ago
Utahn sentenced for killing pregnant mother with car
Salt Lake City, UT18 hours ago
Man sentenced for automobile homicide after crash killed pregnant mother, injured toddler
Salt Lake City, UT16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Family, friends rally for man killed by police in Farmington
Farmington, UT1 day ago
Drunk driver sentenced for killing pregnant woman in SLC
Salt Lake City, UT17 hours ago
Woman allegedly responsible for Sandy apartment fire was 'burning away negative energy'
Sandy, UT1 day ago
Woods Cross Police officer charged with domestic violence assault
Woods Cross, UT2 days ago
Farmington police previously sued by mother of man fatally shot
Farmington, UT3 days ago
New details reveal gun in vehicle of man killed in Farmington officer-involved shooting
Farmington, UT3 days ago
Kaysville man charged for allegedly stealing more than $2.5 million from Utah charter schools
Kaysville, UT20 hours ago
Mother of man shot and killed by officers has history with Farmington police
Farmington, UT3 days ago
Police body cameras in Farmington officer-involved shooting turned off after 5 minutes
Farmington, UT3 days ago
Man struck, killed by FrontRunner in Clearfield
Clearfield, UT1 day ago
Family of 25-year-old killed in Farmington officer-involved shooting releases statement
Farmington, UT4 days ago
Farmington PD explains bodycam policy after officer-involved shooting
Farmington, UT4 days ago
Ogden 14-year-old finds alleged robber through social media
Ogden, UT3 days ago
Woods Cross police officer arrested following domestic violence incident
Woods Cross, UT3 days ago
Sandy Fire Department works to improve safety for firefighters
Sandy, UT13 hours ago
Jack in the Box invades northern Utah with new restaurants
Ogden, UT21 hours ago
Judge sends ‘serial rapist’ to prison for raping multiple women – Cache Valley Daily
Logan, UT2 days ago
Firefighters battle early morning blaze in downtown Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Single-vehicle rollover on SR 224 causes fuel spill
Park City, UT20 hours ago
2 in critical condition after driver speeds off I-215 into SLC intersection
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
Ogden officer goes above and beyond to rescue pup lost in snowstorm
Ogden, UT23 hours ago
Man charged in 2022 deaths of two boys given plea deal in 2019, drug charges dismissed
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
Parents claim Davis School District denied their daughter lifesaving care, in new lawsuit
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Salt Lake City group hoping to welcome new neighbors
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Off-leash dog severely injured by illegally trapped fox at Draper park
Draper, UT3 days ago
Train derails in Ogden, spills chemical compound
Ogden, UT2 days ago
House deemed total loss after fire in Box Elder Co.
Deweyville, UT1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy