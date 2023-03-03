'Order of the Wheel' program returns to encourage cleaning up communities

It's one of the icons in Baltimore.

Now, the group that runs Mr. Trash Wheel is doing something they haven't done since 2019.

On Thursday, the partnership announced the return of Mr. Trash Wheel's "Order of the Wheel."

The partnership calls the program a 'not so secret' club to help reduce plastic use and to help clean up your community.

"Over the years Mr. Trash Wheel has built up such a huge fan base. People make gingerbread house Mr. Trash Wheels during Christmas, they make Mr. Trash Wheel costumes for Halloween, it's really created a great community and sense of belonging. And that's what's the Order of the Wheel is all about bringing people together who love Mr. Trash Wheel and who love the silly things that we do, but also want to give back to the city of Baltimore," said Adam Lindquist, Vice President of the Waterfront Partnership's Healthy Harbor Initiative.

Anyone can join, but you have to apply first.

Applicants have to send photos of their work helping the community to the partnership.

If it's approved, you get a secret codename, knowledge of the order's secret handshake, and you get sorted into one of four trash wheel houses.