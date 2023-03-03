Open in App
Baltimore, MD
See more from this location?
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

'Order of the Wheel' program returns to encourage cleaning up communities

By WMAR STAFF,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o1k2E_0l5rRdN700

It's one of the icons in Baltimore.

Now, the group that runs Mr. Trash Wheel is doing something they haven't done since 2019.

On Thursday, the partnership announced the return of Mr. Trash Wheel's "Order of the Wheel."

The partnership calls the program a 'not so secret' club to help reduce plastic use and to help clean up your community.

"Over the years Mr. Trash Wheel has built up such a huge fan base. People make gingerbread house Mr. Trash Wheels during Christmas, they make Mr. Trash Wheel costumes for Halloween, it's really created a great community and sense of belonging. And that's what's the Order of the Wheel is all about bringing people together who love Mr. Trash Wheel and who love the silly things that we do, but also want to give back to the city of Baltimore," said Adam Lindquist, Vice President of the Waterfront Partnership's Healthy Harbor Initiative.

Anyone can join, but you have to apply first.

Applicants have to send photos of their work helping the community to the partnership.

If it's approved, you get a secret codename, knowledge of the order's secret handshake, and you get sorted into one of four trash wheel houses.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Baltimore, MD newsLocal Baltimore, MD
Waldorf School of Baltimore hosts local families, small businesses at fair
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Baltimore City Public Schools using a food truck to reach more students
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Families search for ways to stretch SNAP benefits following major reduction
Baltimore, MD6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Howard County working to improve parking and accessibility in Ellicott City
Ellicott City, MD17 hours ago
Study suggests easier ways for visitors, residents to get around Ellicott City
Ellicott City, MD23 hours ago
Amazon fulfillment center donates $10,000 to Great Blacks in Wax
Baltimore, MD5 days ago
Federal Hill Preparatory School installs new communication board
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
Protest held to terminate auditor accused of racial profiling in Howard County
Ellicott City, MD14 hours ago
Annapolis public transit app "Annapolis Go" expands
Annapolis, MD5 days ago
Day of service honors Lt. Richard Collins nearly six years after murder
College Park, MD1 day ago
Parking lot fight at Glen Burnie High leaves student injured, another charged
Glen Burnie, MD22 hours ago
Annapolis hosts weekend-long St. Patrick's Day festivities
Annapolis, MD1 day ago
Baltimore-based visual artist honors women's history month with solo exhibition
Towson, MD1 day ago
Huntingtown resident arrested, charged for setting his own house on fire
Huntingtown, MD17 hours ago
Police ID suspect that flashed gun inside of Annapolis Mall
Annapolis, MD18 hours ago
Maryland woman killed in Connecticut plane crash
Cabin John, MD1 hour ago
Firefighter flown to hospital after two-story fall in Elkton
Elkton, MD3 days ago
Lionel Richie joins Earth, Wind & Fire at Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena in August
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control waiving adoption fees for all its dogs
Millersville, MD5 days ago
Report: Homicides among people under 25 dropped 7% under Roca Baltimore
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
Advocates rally in Annapolis for the 'Family Prosperity Act'
Annapolis, MD5 days ago
Home Chef opening new manufacturing, distribution center in South Baltimore
Baltimore, MD6 days ago
Metrobus smashes through Wheaton jewelry store, leaving three hospitalized
Wheaton, MD4 days ago
City leaders meet to discuss recently approved BGE conduit deal
Baltimore, MD5 days ago
BPD sergeant arrested after pulling out gun to dispute restaurant bill
Baltimore, MD17 hours ago
Roca study show violent crime involving young adults is down in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Shooting in Annapolis leaves one man dead
Annapolis, MD4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy