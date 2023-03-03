Open in App
Annapolis, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Shooting in Annapolis leaves one man dead

By WMAR Staff,

4 days ago
A man was killed after being shot in the head in Annapolis Thursday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m., officers arrived to the 100 block of Obery Court for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene according Annapolis Police spokesperson Bernie Bennett.

This shooting death took place half a mile from the football stadium, and two blocks away from the site of another high profile homicide.

Roughly a week ago, a man received three straight life sentences for shooting and killing a navy midshipman’s mother in 2021 on nearby Pleasant Street.

At the same time, the Anne Arundel County Department of health was holding a panel discussion with their ITS gun violence intervention team.

"To say that we can end violence would be almost, probably unimaginable. So rather than being reactionary we have to get ahead of it," said Dr. Craig Coates.

Coates is a pastor and his Fresh Start Church in Glen Burnie hosted the panel.

"Violence is a public health concern, issue. It's not just a criminal thing, it's a public health concern. And we have to approach it from a multidisciplinary approach," Coates added.

This homicide is the second of the year for Annapolis.

"An incident like this; a shooting in broad daylight, in an area where children play and families sit on their porch after a long day's work, is frightening and disturbing," said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “Annapolis is not the place to commit crime. Annapolis Police Department detectives are very good at what they do. They will find the suspect and that person will face the legal consequences brought about by these actions."

Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.

If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

