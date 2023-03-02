Open in App
Billings, MT
See more from this location?
Q2 News

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild and dry through Saturday - cold and snow Monday

By Keith Meier,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dKrzl_0l5rROKK00

Windy conditions will continue along the lee slopes through Friday morning. Otherwise near normal temperatures and mainly dry conditions will prevail through Saturday.

A weak weather disturbance will move across the area Sunday ushering in colder temperatures to the area. High temperatures Sunday through Friday will be 10-15 degrees below seasonal averages.

Periods of snow are possible late Sunday through Tuesday and again late in the week. At this time, any accumulations look to be light. Stay tuned to Q2 for updates on this weather pattern change.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Billings, MT newsLocal Billings, MT
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow Ends Tonight - Next Snow Expected Late Wednesday
Billings, MT22 hours ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chilly with more snow coming
Billings, MT8 hours ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Occasional snow and colder all this week
Billings, MT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A quite chilly week ahead
Billings, MT1 day ago
Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Montana, snow and gusty winds expected to cause travel difficulties
Billings, MT1 day ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here is the timing of wind and showers
Billings, MT5 days ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cloudy with near seasonal temperatures
Billings, MT5 days ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler today, Near seasonal for the rest of the week
Billings, MT6 days ago
Billings family dealing with 'unique circumstances' after apartment fire
Billings, MT19 hours ago
Photos: High Speed Crash On Corner of Grand & 8th in Billings
Billings, MT3 days ago
Montanans react to the balloon that brought national attention to the state
Roberts, MT22 hours ago
Candy Town USA grand opening in new spot set for Saturday in Billings
Billings, MT3 days ago
'Aviation gets in your blood': New flight school coming to Billings
Billings, MT1 day ago
Historic Billings Mansion Might Be The Best Bargain In Montana Real Estate
Billings, MT2 days ago
Man shot in parking lot of Billings business Saturday
Billings, MT2 days ago
Youth Dynamics seeing rising demand for service in Billings
Billings, MT3 days ago
Overnight: Shooting At 800 Block of Grand Avenue in Billings
Billings, MT3 days ago
Major fiber network announces hiring in Montana cities
Missoula, MT3 days ago
Postal Service says fix on the way for mail delivery problems in Billings
Billings, MT17 hours ago
Dome House on Billings’ Rims Hits the Market. It’s Pretty Awesome
Billings, MT5 days ago
A new generation of Montana kids are getting hooked on nicotine, school officials say
Billings, MT2 days ago
Billings officials rebrand 'Trash for Trees' program due to misuse
Billings, MT7 days ago
Billings mayor brings cultures together for celebration dinner
Billings, MT3 days ago
Ozempic Face showing up in Billings? Doctor Explains
Billings, MT6 days ago
Convention center on Billings West End set to open this year
Billings, MT4 days ago
Woman recounts seeing neo-Nazi graffiti at Four Dances area near Billings
Billings, MT18 hours ago
Billings gym celebrates 3 years of care and understanding for veterans
Billings, MT2 days ago
BPD investigating serious crash involving two cars and two homes
Billings, MT3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy