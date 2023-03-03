Open in App
Chicago, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Women entrepreneurs kick off Women's History Month at Let's Talk bash in River North

4 days ago

Women entrepreneurs in the Chicago area are kicking off Women's History Month with the Let's Talk and Celebrate Gourmet Bash in River North Thursday.

"There's going to be amazing food and I think a lot of people will be surprised that they don't know all these restaurants are owned by women and run by women," said Korina Sanchez, vice president of Moe's Cantina.

The event not only kicks off Women's History Month, it celebrates the growth of Let's Talk Women, which will soon be in 16 cities with more than 700 members.

The organization started in Chicago two years ago , founded by women entrepreneurs who came together to try to survive the pandemic. Now they are helping their businesses, and hundreds of others nationwide, thrive by collaborating and supporting each other.

"It felt right, right away," said Laurence Noguier of Bistronomic. "We get smarter, we get more entrepreneurial, we get more courageous about certain things and certainly more smart about our businesses, because no one knows everything."

Nicole Nassif opened Imee's Mediterranean Kitchen in the Loop in 2022 and said she would not be in business without the women of Let's Talk.

"These women were willing to share their contacts and share their clients to help me grow and me survive," she said. "That's incredible, that's amazing."

Tickets are still available for Thursday night's bash by clicking here , or stop by for lunch or dinner to show your support of local woman-owned restaurants.
