After 80 years, Amphibious Construction Battalion TWO decommissioned

By Angela Bohon,

4 days ago
JOINT EXPEDITIONARY BASE LITTLE CREEEK-FORT STORY – On Thursday, sailors gathered at the chapel on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek to bid farewell to Amphibious Construction Battalion TWO.

It has a rich history. Its origins go back to World War II. On July 14, 1943, the 105th Naval Construction Battalion was commissioned at Camp Peary in Williamsburg.

The battalion has been mostly comprised of Seabees. They move maritime equipment, and assist with camp support including fuel and water systems.

Why is the battalion decommissioning?

Lt. Cmdr. Paul Newell, Public Affairs Officer, Expeditionary Strike Group Two, sent the following statement.

“The Elevated Causeway System (ELCAS) – a modular pier that could stretch up to 3,000 feet to provide logistic support to Marine Corps and Joint Expeditionary Forces – had once been ACB2’s unique mission. However, it has since been removed from the command’s Table of Allowance, which is a complete listing of CNO-approved equipment, material and systems authorized as allowance for a specific established unit to support the unit's mission. Therefore, the decision by the Navy to disestablish ACB2 makes sense fiscally as by its closure the Navy loses no unique mission capabilities and sustains a minimal operational impact.”

Captain Atiim Senthill, Commanding Officer of Amphibious Construction Battalion TWO hosted Thursday’s ceremony.

He told News 3 that Amphibious Construction Battalion ONE on the West Coast will take over any duties. He said most of his sailors are being reassigned locally.

Senthill added that perhaps one day the battalion could return.

“With the nature of the military, needs ebbs and flows, so we might not need something for a particular environment, a particular conflict - but depending on the location and the type of conflict there might be a need for our particular skillset. So, I do think in the future at some point in the future, we will be back,” Senthill stated.

The official decommissioning date is March 31.

