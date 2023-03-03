Lidl issues cocktail shrimp recall

Change location
By CNN Newsource,
Grocery store chain Lidl is recalling a ready-to-eat shrimp product over listeria concerns.
Seven-ounce Tapas branded cocktail shrimp bu Lidl was distributed to all Lidl store locations in the U.S.
Lidl is asking customers who have purchased the shrimp to not eat it and return it to the store for a full refund.
Questions can be directed to the company's customer care hotline at 844-747-5435.
