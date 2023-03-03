Open in App
Lidl issues cocktail shrimp recall

By CNN Newsource,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lPtO3_0l5rPzTR00

Grocery store chain Lidl is recalling a ready-to-eat shrimp product over listeria concerns.

Seven-ounce Tapas branded cocktail shrimp bu Lidl was distributed to all Lidl store locations in the U.S.

Lidl is asking customers who have purchased the shrimp to not eat it and return it to the store for a full refund.

Questions can be directed to the company's customer care hotline at 844-747-5435.

