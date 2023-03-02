Gov. Whitmer orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Flint firefighter

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol, as well as across all public buildings and grounds, to be lowered to half-staff on Friday in honor of Flint firefighter Ricky Hill Jr. Hill passed away while serving in the line of duty

Hill joined the Flint Fire Department in 2007. He graduated from Carman-Ainsworth High School in 1991.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations are encouraged to display their flag at half-staff.

The lowering of flags will coincide with the date of Hill’s funeral.

“My heart breaks for the Flint community and the family of Rick Hill Jr.,” said Governor Whitmer. “He was an example of the selflessness and dedication firefighters across Michigan demonstrate each and every day. Let’s honor this fallen hero and keep his family and the entire Flint Fire Department in our thoughts.”

Flags should return to full-staff on Sunday.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube