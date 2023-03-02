Open in App
Detroit, MI
See more from this location?
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Woman pleads guilty in Detroit-area election threats case

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17hSml_0l5rOcWj00

DETROIT (AP) — A New Hampshire woman pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to texting threats to a Detroit-area election official after a November 2020 meeting to certify local results in the presidential race.

Katelyn Jones, 25, formerly of Olivet, Michigan, and now living in Epping New Hampshire, faces up to 10 years in federal prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced July 11, The Detroit News reported.

Jones targeted Monica Palmer, the Republican chairwoman of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, and her family, investigators said.

Jones sent photos of a dead body and threatened Palmer on Nov. 18, the FBI said.

She apparently was upset that Palmer and another Republican on the four-member Board of Canvassers initially refused to certify Wayne County's election results on Nov. 17, typically a routine step on the way to statewide certification.

They subsequently certified the totals in favor of Joe Biden after people watching the public meeting on video conference criticized them during a comment period.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
VOICE OF DETROIT NEEDS YOUR HELP BEFORE MARCH 19! KEEP COVERAGE OF MICHIGAN LIFERS’ CASES COMING
Detroit, MI2 days ago
MI Faith Leaders Meet with Lawmakers on Gun Violence Legislation
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Man ordered to jail in Jewish Michigan threats case
Tipton, MI4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Saginaw physician arrested by GHOST officers
Saginaw, MI18 hours ago
Dearborn police union president suspended after domestic violence arrest
Dearborn, MI22 hours ago
Jury convicts man of 2021 murder in Eastpointe
Eastpointe, MI2 days ago
Prosecutor will not issue charges in case of paper noose found in Panera Bread bathroom in Grosse Pointe
Grosse Pointe, MI3 days ago
Flint police warn of 4 'vicious' pit bulls involved in attacks
Flint, MI1 day ago
18K fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone seized in Oakland County drug bust arrest
Sterling Heights, MI1 day ago
University of Michigan student injured in Ann Arbor hit-and-run
Ann Arbor, MI2 hours ago
PACE program for elderly has been around 50 years, but isn't widely known
Sterling Heights, MI1 day ago
Battle Creek woman charged for allegedly stealing $3.5M in mail scam
Battle Creek, MI3 days ago
How Michigan school districts are planning for the loss of federal COVID-19 aid
Detroit, MI10 hours ago
Dearborn Heights mayor, police chief address wrongful termination lawsuit filed by former police officer
Dearborn Heights, MI2 days ago
3 Michigan Coffee Shops Close After Receiving Dangerous Threats
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Michigan State Police Identify Body Found at Abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center
Monroe, MI23 hours ago
Tensions Persist Over Library Director’s Calling Police on Wrongly-Identified Black Teen
East Lansing, MI3 days ago
DPD: One arrested, another being sought in double shooting
Detroit, MI19 hours ago
More Abandoned Neighborhoods in Flint, Michigan
Flint, MI1 day ago
Dissident wins seat on UAW executive board, spurred by disgust of convention vote
Detroit, MI4 days ago
$25M lawsuit filed against AG for ‘malicious’ prosecution of Ypsilanti crematorium owner
Ypsilanti, MI5 days ago
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announces exploratory campaign for US Congress
Lansing, MI4 days ago
Who Killed Strawberry? True crime podcast exposes new truths 20 years after notorious murder
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Michigan schools facing spending deadline for federal COVID dollars
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Wallet Watch: Cut to SNAP grocery money hits Michigan households
Lapeer, MI1 day ago
Family still seeking justice after Florida man found dead in abandoned Detroit business
Detroit, MI2 days ago
The Ann Arbor area is losing LGBTQ spaces. ‘Where do we go?’
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Fish in two southeast Michigan rivers are loaded with PFAS
Ypsilanti, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy