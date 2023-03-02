Open in App
Illinois State
WBBM News Radio

Alert issued about drug-resistant intestinal infections

By Steve Miller,

4 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health has sent a federal government warning out to health care facilities across the state about an increase in drug-resistant intestinal infections.

The intestinal infection is caused by shigella, and the CDC says there's been an increase in the number of drug-resistant shigella cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health sent the CDC advisory to health care facilities in the state. The advisory asks them to "be vigilant" in reporting cases to state health officials.

The CDC says shigella can cause bloody diarrhea and fever.

The CDC says the concern is the increasing number of drug-resistant cases -- from 0 percent in 2015 to 5 percent last year.

