Alert issued about drug-resistant intestinal infections

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health has sent a federal government warning out to health care facilities across the state about an increase in drug-resistant intestinal infections.

The intestinal infection is caused by shigella, and the CDC says there's been an increase in the number of drug-resistant shigella cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health sent the CDC advisory to health care facilities in the state. The advisory asks them to "be vigilant" in reporting cases to state health officials.

The CDC says shigella can cause bloody diarrhea and fever.

The CDC says the concern is the increasing number of drug-resistant cases -- from 0 percent in 2015 to 5 percent last year.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram