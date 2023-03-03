Open in App
Clemson, SC
The Clemson Insider

Starting pitcher out for South Carolina series

By Davis Potter,

4 days ago

Clemson will be without one of its top pitchers for this weekend’s series against South Carolina.

Ryan Ammons will miss his start in the rivalry series. The junior left-hander is dealing with an unspecified injury, a team spokesperson told The Clemson Insider.

Ammons, Clemson’s Friday starter, has allowed just three runs while recording 19 strikeouts in his first 10 innings this season. With Ammons out, sophomore right-hander Austin Gordon will bump up from his usual Saturday slot to start Friday’s series opener while freshman lefty Tristan Smith will get his first weekend start Saturday.

Clemson, which announced its first two starters for the series Thursday, hasn’t yet decided on a Sunday starter.

