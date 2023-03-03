Cougars & Blue Devils advance in Division 4; Gillett moves onto semifinals in Division 5 of WIAA Regionals

The opening round of the boys WIAA Regional basketball playoffs is in the books, and several area teams are moving onto the semifinal round after picking up victories on Tuesday.

Regional semifinals take place tonight (Friday) at 7 p.m., with the Championship games taking place Saturday at 7 p.m.

Division 4

Coleman 44, Algoma 42

COLEMAN — The Coleman Cougars came from behind to bounce Algoma from the playoffs with a 44-42 triumph over the Wolves.

Kaden Varden poured in 13 points in the first half to help No. 10 Algoma seize a 16-15 lead at halftime, but Joe Olsen and Evan Hockers combined for 28 points in the second half as the Cougars outscored the Wolves by three (29-26) to pick up the comeback victory.

Olsen led Coleman with 17 points while Hockers was hot on his heels with 16. Logan Kurth added nine and Tyler Rennie finished with two.

Varden was Algoma’s top scorer with 18 points. Carson Lischka contributed six.

The No. 7-seeded Cougars (16-8) will travel to No. 2 Crivitz (22-1) for the semifinal round tonight (Friday). Crivitz won both regular season meetings between the two Marinette and Oconto Conference rivals.

Coleman 15 29 — 44

Algoma 16 26 — 42

Coleman: Olsen 17, Hockers 16, Kurth 9, Rennie 2

Algoma: Varden 18, Lischka 6, Cody Kirchman 5, Grant Vandervest 5, Chase Romdenne 4, Owen Robertson 4

Oconto 75, Mishicot 41

OCONTO — The Oconto Blue Devils jumped all over Mishicot for a 75-41 Regional playoff win.

The No. 5 Blue Devils (16-8) rode a 31-point first half advantage to victory, as Oconto drilled 10 3-pointers before halftime to put the No. 12 Indians (3-22) in a 49-18 hole.

Carter Koch finished with a team-high 17 points for Oconto. Cooper Campshure (16), Dominik Baxter (14), Trenton Hartman (11) and Kadin Baxter (10) gave the Blue Devils five double-digit scorers.

Kaden Kowalski was Mishicot’s leading scorer with 16 points.

The Blue Devils are at No. 4 Shiocton (14-10) tonight (Friday).

Oconto 49 26 — 75

Mishicot 18 23 — 41

Oconto: Koch 17, Campshure 16, D. Baxter 14, Hartman 11, K. Baxter 10, Jackson Martin 5, Carlos Guerrero 2

Mishicot: Kowalski 16, Nolan Sand 13, Nick Parma 10, Nick Logan 2

Division 5

Wabeno/Laona 77, Saint Thomas Aquinas Academy 22

WABENO, Wis. — A huge first half lead by Wabeno/Laona bounced Saint Thomas Aquinas Academy from the postseason after the Rebels claimed a 77-22 victory.

The No. 6 Rebels (11-14) raced out to a 58-4 lead at halftime and never looked back, outscoring the No. 11 Cavaliers by one point (19-18) in the second half.

STAA finishes the season with an overall record of 8-16, a five-game improvement from last season. It is also the Cavaliers best finish since a 12-11 mark in 2017-18.

Neither team reported any stats at press time.

The Rebels are at No. 3 Gillett (16-9) tonight (Friday).

Gibraltar 73, Wausaukee 34

FISH CREEK, Wis. — A trio of double-digit scorers lifted the No. 8 Gibraltar Vikings to a 73-34 victory over No. 9 Wausaukee.

Will Friedenfels led the way with 16 points while Jake Schar (14) and Nathan Merkel (11) provided more firepower than the Rangers could handle.

Layne Rowley was the Rangers’ top scorer with 14 points. Anthony Vanick had five while Dustin Lang finished with four.

Wausaukee’s season comes to an end with an overall record of 7-17.

The Vikings (10-14) are at No. 1 Florence tonight (Friday).

Gibraltar 37 36 — 73

Wausaukee 17 17 — 34

Wausaukee: Rowley 14, Vanick 5, Lang 4, Prestin Brunette 3, Conner Schroeder 3, Danny Suennen 3, Kayden Suennen 2

Gibraltar: Friedenfels 16, Schar 14, Merkel 11, Carl Burgess 9, Marshall Maltby 4, Braden Sitte 4, Mateo Jauregui 3, Liam Lindenberg 3, Cristino Valdivia 3, Jeff Mize 2, Yahir Valdivia 2, Garett Voight 2

Gillett 70, White Lake 23

GILLETT — Jesse DeBauch’s game-high 26 points propelled the No. 3-seeded Gillett Tigers past No. 14 White Lake 70-23 on Tuesday.

Austin Vandecorput poured in 20 points of his own as the Tigers scored 35 points in each half.

Aaron Wickersheim led the Lakers (5-19) with 10 points.

Gillett hosts No. 6 Wabeno/Laona tonight (Friday).

Gillett 35 35 — 70

White Lake 13 10 — 23

Gillett: J. DeBauch 26, Vandecorput 20, Tyler Frank 8, Brandon DeBauch 5, Ben Matczak 4, Aydin Franti 3, Grayson Klein 2, Nathan Rowell 2

White Lake: Wickersheim 10, Blake Lambert 8, Brody Kreciak 5

Goodman/Pembine 49, Niagara 30

NIAGARA — Ryan Ehlert dropped 17 points as the No. 12 Goodman/Pembine Patriots upset No. 5 Niagara 49-30 on Tuesday.

The Patriots held a 12-point lead at halftime and outscored the Badgers 23-16 in the second half to send Niagara packing.

Blake Holmes was the Badgers’ leading scorer with eight points. Aiden Colenso added seven while Ed Swanson and Tommy Martin each had five.

Lucas Barribeau tacked on 10 points for Goodman/Pembine.

Niagara ends the season at 13-12.

The Patriots are at No. 4 Oneida Nation tonight (Friday).

G/P 26 23 — 49

Niagara 14 16 — 30

Niagara: Holmes 8, Colenso 7, Martin 5, Swanson 5, Nick Krueger 3, Logan Weber 2

B/P: Ehlert 17, Barribeau 10, Kyle Braaton 6, Jacob Brunette 6, Ryan Erickson 4, Tommy Leonard 3, Bryson McVay 2

Other scores (Division 5)

No. 2 Three Lakes 82, No. 15 Lena 24

No. 7 Elcho 68, No. 10 Suring 46

Friday’s Semifinal games (All games begin at 7 p.m.)

Division 3

No. 5 Winneconne at No. 2 Peshtigo

Division 4

No. 7 Coleman at No. 2 Crivitz

No. 5 Oconto at No. 4 Shiocton

Division 5

No. 6 Wabeno/Laona at No. 3 Gillett