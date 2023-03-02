Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
CBS Chicago

'It's really struggling': 111-year-old Rogers Park movie theater in danger of closing permanently

By Noel Brennan,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ps5t0_0l5rNGGe00

111-year-old Rogers Park movie theater in danger of closing permanently 02:05

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It could be curtains for a historic movie theater in Chicago.

It survived the pandemic, but never bounced back. CBS 2's Noel Brennan spoke to the owner who's running out of time to save the business.

There's a fine line between film buff and movie obsessed.

"My wife stopped this, but I used to organize our Blu-Rays and DVDs alphabetically, by director."

Aaron Lawson crossed over long ago.

"I get a little obsessive about things I care about," Lawson said.

He's manager of The New 400 Theaters in Rogers Park, arguably the oldest running movie theater in the city.

"I think maybe it didn't start really operating as a regular movie theater maybe until like1912," said Lawson. "This is, like, a cool, small, affordable neighborhood theater that I would love to see stick around and I'd be really sad if it didn't."

But it's hard to keep going if an audience doesn't fill empty seats.

"Days are numbered here, for sure."

Tony Fox owns the building and the business.

"Our business is about half of what it was before COVID," Fox said. "Now it's really, really struggling. (I'm) probably going to lease the space out to another company."

But soon, it may not be the same place that attracted generations of movie lovers.

"I had my first date with my wife here. If this place were to go away, it's really, it's a bummer," Lawson said.

It's hard to picture empty seats – suddenly full.

"(If) the crowds just start coming back tonight and tomorrow and next week and, then we'll stay open. I don't have any definite commitments one way or the other," Fox said.

Those who are movie obsessed hope for a Hollywood ending.

"We're hoping people show up and keep us going," Lawson said.

The current owner said he doesn't expect new owners to keep it as a movie theater. It could be a nightclub, bar or daycare center.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Mike’s list of famous comedians he’s met or worked with over the years
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Man threatens to kidnap teen girls in Rogers Park
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Geoffrey Baer finds ‘gems all over Chicagoland’
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Joe Zucchero, founder of Mr. Beef, dies at 69
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Patrick Elwood’s Channel 9 South Side Childhood
Oak Lawn, IL1 day ago
‘The Most Beautiful Places in Chicago’ set to premiere
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Widow of fallen Chicago police officer says his killing leaves 'hopeless void'
Chicago, IL20 hours ago
Lionel Richie returns to Chicago for the 'Sing A Song All Night Long' tour
Chicago, IL1 day ago
‘Feeling for my life’: Video shows armed robbery over PS4 in South Shore apartment
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Shooting leaves 21-year-old pregnant woman dead in Belmont Cragin neighborhood
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Church dedicates annual award to slain woman Tracey Showers
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Best Chicago Pizza: Top 5 Delicious Pies Most Recommended By Food Experts
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Woman charged with robbery after victim tracks his phone and finds her standing inside a Chicago police station
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Fallen CPD Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso mourned at Ashburn church service
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Colleagues of late Chicago DJ will gather to celebrate the life, career of Dave Roberts
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Ron Onesti: ‘Our community is concerned about crime, the Columbus statue is further down the line’
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
2 teens shot, critically injured during shooting inside Austin apartment complex
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
Black Woman Working to Open Birth Center in Chicago to Cater to Black, Brown Community
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Famed Architect Mies van der Rohe’s Personal Home Is Officially Up For Sale In Streeterville
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Man indecently solicits, threatens to take teen girls in Rogers Park: CPD
Chicago, IL1 day ago
‘You Didn’t See Nothin’ Podcast Revisits 1997 Bridgeport Hate Crime
Chicago, IL2 days ago
The Top 5 Restaurants in Chicago
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago turns 186 today – Here's where to celebrate
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Violent robbers strike multiple times in River North, Streeterville
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
Man dies after being shot in the face in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Woman, 27, goes missing after taking train to downtown Chicago
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Car crashes into Woodson Regional Library; driver hospitalized
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Ventra app sees 'technical issues' for users across Chicago
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
This Chicago Steakhouse is One of the Best in the United States
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy