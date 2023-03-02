Open in App
Mcallen, TX
See more from this location?
KLST/KSAN

Fewer migrants in Alternatives to Detention program as Democrats push for less invasive monitoring

By Sandra Sanchez,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZOOOE_0l5rJmSc00

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — After two years, there has been a sudden drop in the number of asylum-seekers federal officials put into the Alternatives to Detention program, new data shows.

Religious leaders want Biden to reverse asylum ‘travel ban’

Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) of Syracuse University reports a 19% decrease in asylum-seekers who were enrolled in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s ATD program as of mid-February, compared to those monitored through the program in December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jY0NV_0l5rJmSc00
(TRAC Graphic)

“The number of migrants monitored by each technology type has declined, including SmartLINK, a smartphone app that is currently ICE’s most-used monitoring technology,” according to a report published Tuesday by TRAC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22kES6_0l5rJmSc00
Three dozen Democratic lawmakers want DHS to use less surveillance technology, like the SmartLINK cellphone app, to monitor asylum-seekers. The cellphone app, such as this one seen at the Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas, on June 22, 2022, does not allow the migrants to make regular phone calls or check other data. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

TRAC reports the total number of migrants enrolled in ATD as of Feb. 11 were:

  • SmartLINK – 268,968
  • Telephonic reporting – 14,197
  • GPS ankle monitor – 5,600
  • No technology – 17,497

The “no technology” category is relatively new category, and comes as dozens of Democratic lawmakers in Congress are asking the Biden administration for more funds to expand “less intrusive” asylum case management programs.

Democrats want $20M for less intrusive migrant case management program

The House members — including several from the border states of California, Texas and Arizona — have sent a letter to the Office of Management and Budget asking for $20 million in the President’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget proposal to expand the Case Management Pilot Program (CMPP), which is under the Department of Homeland Security.

The program is designed to pair asylum-seekers with nonprofits to help them navigate legal and social challenges as they go through immigration court proceedings while living in the United States.

(TRAC Graphic)

The South Texas ICE office in Harlingen continues to enroll the most migrants in ATD programs, data finds. There were 45,356 asylum-seekers enrolled in ATD through Harlingen.

But that was a 45% drop from the 65,706 who were enrolled in ATD through Harlingen in January.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
Texas armed robber runs for his life after store clerk turns the tables
Sugar Land, TX20 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Biden honors Bloody Sunday, calls on Congress to pass voting protections
Selma, AL23 hours ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Paint Rock ISD Ag Teacher Resigns Following Illicit Allegations
Paint Rock, TX15 days ago
A dog was on the Lufthansa flight that hit turbulence so severe it sent 7 passengers to the hospital, and it took hours for the owner to learn if the pup was OK
Washington, DC4 days ago
Parent, former white supremacist react after controversy at Chesterfield school
Chesterfield, VA5 days ago
Fort Worth mother who slit daughter's throat sentenced to 50 years
Fort Worth, TX5 days ago
Texas couple pleads guilty to forcing migrant woman to work as housekeeper, feds say
Edinburg, TX5 days ago
First of four Americans kidnapped in Mexico has been identified
Florence, SC14 hours ago
Former Obama official is killed as ‘severe turbulence’ rocks plane
Leesburg, VA19 hours ago
The Best Chicken Fried Steak in Texas
Strawn, TX21 days ago
Biden Administration does not want Lubbock court to have Texas lawsuit
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Bus driver arrested after 5-year-old student left behind in Edinburg school bus, police say
Edinburg, TX3 days ago
Video captures moment four US citizens in Mexico were kidnapped at gunpoint
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Survivors in Matamoros kidnapping transported to Brownsville hospital
Brownsville, TX2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy