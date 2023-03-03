Open in App
Bismarck, ND
Bill looks to change how many license plates are needed

By Jordan Rodriguez,

4 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — North Dakota lawmakers are considering a change at the motor vehicle department — specifically when it comes to your license plates.

House Bill 1295 would state the department of transportation would give every driver one license plate instead of two for their cars, trucks, motorcycles, and trailers.

Right now, supervisors with DOT say they print around 126,000 sets of two plates every year. Printing just one would save them a dollar each. Bismarck police say they oppose the rule, arguing it could make vehicles more difficult for officers to identify.

“About 70% of crimes occur using a vehicle,” explains Bismarck Police Department Lieutenant Jeff Solemsaas. “I would think in North Dakota it’s probably a little bit higher, just because of our rural nature. I see this daily — we have hit and run investigations, criminal investigations, where the only method of identifying a vehicle, oftentimes, is that front license plate.”

The House passed the bill last month, but it’s unclear when the Senate could vote on it.

