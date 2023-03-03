Miami enters spring practice with new assistants, elite newcomers and lots of enthusiasm

Is it really a year later?

Mario Cristobal is about to embark on his second spring as the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes, and from the outside looking in, it sure seems a lot like the first one.

So much has happened since that 2022 finale against Pittsburgh that Saturday’s inaugural spring practice of 2023 has an eerily similar feel to last March 7, when Cristobal and his Hurricanes ran out onto Greentree Field for his first spring session with so many unknowns — and a whole lot of optimism.

“We’re pretty fired up, man,’’ Cristobal said last week in a WQAM interview, adding that “the enthusiasm is through the roof.’’

Hopefully for the UM program and its fans, there’s no place to go but up.

To name just some of what’s happened since late 2022:

▪ With 81,340 roaring fans Nov. 19 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, the Tigers defeated the Hurricanes 40-10, holding UM to 98 total yards, the fewest since gaining 87 against Notre Dame on Nov. 27, 1965. The Canes dropped to 5-6 overall.

▪ UM returned home to Hard Rock on Nov. 26 to lose its fifth consecutive home game to Pittsburgh and failed to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2007. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke reinjured his right shoulder after all of 2 minutes 41 seconds. The Canes ended the season 5-7.

▪ Cristobal once again proved he is one of the nation’s top recruiters, finishing with a heralded early signing day class that was rated as high as No. 3 in the nation. The rating dropped to as high as No. 5 after the nation’s No. 1 cornerback, Cormani McClain, flipped his commitment to Colorado. But no denying that UM will have some big-time talent Saturday on Greentree, including five-star offensive tackles Francis Mauigoa (Bradenton IMG Academy) and Samson Okunlola (Braintree, Mass., Thayer Academy) and four-star defensive ends Rueben Bain (Miami Central) and Jayden Wayne (IMG Academy)

▪ Nineteen Miami players transferred, including starting offensive tackle John Campbell Jr. (Tennessee) and defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. (Florida State). At least eight players transferred to the U, including some that could end up as starters -- offensive linemen Matt Lee (UCF) and Javion Cohen; linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (Washington State); and cornerback Davonte Brown among them.

▪ Six assistant coaches departed, including one, Josh Gattis, who served as offensive coordinator and receivers coach, officially announced as “dismissed.’’ The other offensive assistants who left: quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce and running backs coach Kevin Smith. The defensive assistants who left: coordinator Kevin Steele, co-coordinator/linebackers coach Charlie Strong and defensive ends coach Rod Wright.

▪ All six, the last on Thursday, were replaced. The new assistants: offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shannon Dawson; running backs coach Tim Harris Jr.; wide receivers coach Kevin Beard; defensive coordinator Lance Guidry; inside linebackers coach Derek Nicholson; and current defensive analyst Jason Taylor, the former Dolphins great and Pro Football Hall of Fame member, being promoted from defensive analyst to a full-time, on-field defensive coach Thursday to complete the staff.

Cristobal told WQAM that 23 new players will be in Coral Gables for spring football, and that it’s “a really good start to getting back on track to what Miami needs to look like.’’

“The best part about these guys [is] they’re ultra talented,’’ Cristobal said, “but they’re humble and they’re hungry. You could push them and coach them hard because this offseason has been a tremendous test and challenge for them and they’ve done nothing but respond. Credit to the older guys that have taken them in and really done a good job enhancing the culture.”

NCAA spring rules

The NCAA allows 15 on-field practice sessions over a 34-day period, with no more than 12 sessions involving contact. Of the 12, eight can include full tackling and three can be scrimmages, culminating for the Hurricanes with the April 14 spring game at night at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The first two practices, for Miami on Saturday and Tuesday, cannot include any contact, with players in helmets, jerseys and shorts.

“Our players now know, man, we’re surround by some really good players and coaches,’’ Cristobal said. “And then the best part is the other players out there that we’re recruiting. They want to play with elite players and they’re seeing the type of players that are coming here. So this thing now starts building upon itself, and the sky’s the limit.’’

▪ Unless otherwise noted by UM, perhaps for special events like Alumni Day, spring practice is closed to the public.

▪ UM officially announced on Thursday the hiring of Harris Jr. as the new running backs coach.

Harris, 37, is a former four-time All-American Hurricanes runner who comes to Miami from UCF, where he served as co-offensive coordinator, running backs coach and assistant head coach.

The UM comings and goings have been continual. But finally, UM’s vacancies have all been filled.