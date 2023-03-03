Open in App
Kansas City, KS
KSN News

Tractor trailer drags SUV along Kansas City interstate

By Heidi Schmidt,

4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — A terrifying situation on a Kansas City interstate Thursday afternoon.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers said a tractor-trailer dragged a black SUV along the southbound lanes of Interstate 635.

Troopers were called to I-635 near State Avenue around 4:15 p.m.

Teenager killed in Cherokee County semi crash

When they arrived, the tractor-trailer had stopped in the center lane with the SUV on its rear driver’s side. Investigators have not said how long the truck dragged the SUV.

At one point, the far two left southbound lanes were blocked. One lane since reopened, but traffic in the area remains heavy.

Emergency crews say they do not know of any reports of injuries.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

