Los Angeles, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

Grants will help fund modernization efforts at LAX, Hollywood Burbank Airport

By City News Service,

4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - LAX and the Hollywood Burbank Airport will be awarded a total of $80 million to help fund modernization efforts, officials announced today.

The $50 million earmarked for LAX will be used to reconfigure and repave roadways in front of the airport's terminals, Rep. Adam Schiff, D- Burbank, said.

The project will also include the modernization of the entrance to the central terminal parking area. The updates are expected to increase passenger capacity and help those with access and functional needs, according to Schiff.

The $30 million Hollywood Burbank Airport grant will help fund a portion of the construction of a new 14-gate terminal building, replacing an outdated facility built in the 1930s and helping to reduce neighborhood noise pollution, Schiff said.

The grant will also help fund a modern energy-efficient facility, allowing the Hollywood Burbank Airport, also known as the Bob Hope Airport, to continue providing efficient service to the Los Angeles region, he said.

"Both the Los Angeles International Airport and Hollywood Burbank Airport serve as gateways to our incredible communities, leaving an indelible impression on all who visit and connecting Californians and tourists to our state's beautiful destinations,"  Schiff said in a statement.

"I am proud to have fought for additional funding for my hometown airport and will continue to advocate for more funding ... I look forward to seeing these initiatives' positive effects on our community and the surrounding region."

The grants were awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Terminal Program, which funds improvements to runways, taxiways, aprons, safety-related projects and noise abatement.

