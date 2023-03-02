Watch: Disney Reveals Official Trailer For New Series ‘Saturdays’ Starring Danielle Jalade, Golden Brooks & Omar Gooding

Saturday is arguably the best day of the weekend and this new show celebrates this day exclusively. Disney Channel revealed its new series “Saturdays” executive produced by Marsai Martin and created by “Girlfriends” and Roll Bounce’s Norman Vance Jr. The new series stars Danielle Jalade, Golden Brooks and Omar Gooding. Watch the trailer ahead of its release and check out cast photos inside.

Disney Brfanded Television shared the trailer and key art for its new Disney Channel series “Saturdays,” which debuts on Friday, March 24. The series follows teen Paris Johnson (Jalade) and her roller-skate crew, the We-B-Girlz, on their quest to becoming Goldens, the best skaters at the Saturdays Roller Palace.

The Disney Channel series is a single-cam coming-of-age comedy that only takes place on the best day of the week – Saturday! “Saturdays” is centered around 14-year-old Paris and her best friends, Simone (Daria Johns) and Ari (Peyton Basnight), who hone their roller-skating skills on the cool parquet floor of Saturdays, a local skating rink in Chicago. Together they form the We-B-Girlz skate crew and are determined to show and prove they have the hottest skate routines on the planet.

Other notable cast members include “Girlfriends” star Golden Brooks as Deb Johnson, Barbershop and “Smart Guy” star Omar Gooding as Cal Johnson, Jermaine Harris as London Johnson, and Tim Johnson Jr. as Derek “D Rok.”

Additional executive producers are Carol Martin and Nicole Dow for Genius Entertainment.

See cast photos and key art below:

The first two episodes will premiere on Disney Channel on March 24. Episodes one through six will be available the next day on Disney+.

Watch the trailer below: