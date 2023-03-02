Open in App
Harford County, MD
Alert Issued For Teen Last Seen Near Harford County HS Reported Missing For Days

By Zak Failla,

5 days ago
Mia South Photo Credit: Harford County Sheriff's Office

The Harford County Sheriff's Office issued an alert for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for several days after she was last seen near the Patterson Mill High School.

Investigators are seeking the public's assistance in locating Mia South, who was last spotted at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28 near the school.

South has been described as being 5-foot-6, weighing approximately 130 pounds with dark brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown plaid button-down shirt with black leggings.

She is believed to be in the Harford County area.

Anyone with information regarding South or her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff's Southern Precinct by calling (410) 612-1717 or 911.

