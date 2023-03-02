Open in App
Elmira, NY
WETM 18 News

Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 42 Elmira College hockey’s Morgan Mordini and Leonie Kuehberger

By Nick Ketter,

4 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back once again, this time highlighting the Elmira College women’s hockey team.

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome guests Morgan Mordini and Leonie Kuehberger to the show. The pair of Elmira College women’s hockey standouts join the show ahead of their NEHC Championship game on Saturday, March 4th. The Soaring Eagle teammates discuss the 2022-23 season, their individual successes, and more.

Morgan Mordini is a fifth year forward for the Soaring Eagles and the team leader in goals and points. Mordini scored 13 goals and added 18 assists for Elmira this season, while climbing the all-time records lists in several categories. Mordini holds 5th place in program history in career assists (87) and has the 10th most career points for the program (132). The Massachusetts native has earned a UCHC or NEHC Conference title in every season of her Soaring Eagles career and will look to win another in her final season. The Worcester Academy grad tells the Overtime crew that fellow high school and Elmira College alumni Emma Crocker and Maddie Evangelous helped spark her interest in the Elmira College hockey program.

Leonie-Louise Kuehberger is in her sophomore year with Elmira College and is cementing herself as one of the top goaltenders in the program’s history. In two seasons, Kuehberger has amassed 39 wins, which places her 5th in program history. Kuehberger holds 8th for the most career saves for the program (883), as well as holding 6th in both career shutouts (17) and single-season shutouts (8), in 2022-23. This season the Hingham, Massachusetts native is aiming for a second-straight NEHC title. Kuehberger is currently (19-4-0) with 345 saves and a .922 save percentage.

Elmira College has a (21-5-0) this season and hold a perfect regular season conference record at (17-0-0). The Soaring Eagles will look to win a second-straight NEHC title and qualify for the NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Tournament under new head coach Jake Bobrowski. Bobrowski joined the Soaring Eagles this season from the University of Minnesota, following the departure of Tim Crowley.

Elmira College takes on Norwich on Saturday, March 4th at the Murray Athletic Center, with the NEHC Championship in the balance. If the Soaring Eagles win, it will be the sixth consecutive conference championship for the program since 2017-18. The purple and gold won four UCHC titles in a row from 2017 to 2021, then earned conference title in the NEHC in their first season as a member in 2021-22. The Soaring Eagles hope to win the NEHC and best last season’s NCAA Frozen Four appearance.

Twin Tiers Overtime is an NYSBA award winning, bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports . You can watch past episodes on our Twin Tiers Overtime page: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/

