Open in App
Beckley, WV
See more from this location?
WVNS

Former Raleigh County Housing Authority director enters guilty plea

By Jessica Farrish,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f1qK6_0l5rBhKf00

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The former director of the Raleigh County Housing Authority pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday, March 2, 2023, to a count of illegally converting funds and property that belongs to the federal government.

New veterans’ nursing facility underway in Beckley

Laquinta Lowe, the defendant, led the public housing organization before and during the COVID pandemic.

The authority’s board of directors reportedly approved overtime pay for Lowe during the pandemic, but the Federal Bureau of Investigation looked into the situation and later charged her with financial wrongdoing.

A report from the probation office is needed before officials can proceed with sentencing. Her sentencing date is set for June.

Rape is one of the most underreported crimes. Here’s why.

The majority of the board of directors, which approved Lowe’s overtime pay, has since resigned.
Lowe filed a civil suit against the Housing Authority in 2021.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mercer County Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime
Bluefield, WV4 hours ago
Trial continued again for two men accused of murder in Kanawha County
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Boone County, West Virginia, man arrested after threatening victim with knife, refusing to let them leave
Danville, WV20 hours ago
One woman arrested on child neglect and drug charges following domestic dispute call
Cross Lanes, WV1 day ago
Woman arrested for fraudulent use of access device, heroin possession
Whitesville, WV1 day ago
Couple sentenced to prison in regards to overdose death
Mullens, WV3 days ago
Person shot through their front door in Kanawha County
Sissonville, WV5 hours ago
Man arrested after fleeing crash that left mother and daughter dead, two others injured
Naoma, WV1 hour ago
Wyoming County man arrested after cussing and shouting obscenities outside local business while intoxicated
Mullens, WV23 hours ago
Woman attacked with chicken nugget during domestic altercation
Bluefield, WV23 hours ago
2 People Vanished Months Apart In The Same Small West Virginia Town — Were The Cases Related?
Bluewell, WV2 days ago
2 sentenced in Wyoming County after leaving overdosing man beside road to die
Mullens, WV3 days ago
Man hospitalized after being pushed out of wheelchair in Kanawha City, police say
Charleston, WV1 day ago
New Charleston, West Virginia, city manager approved
Charleston, WV17 hours ago
US Route 60 back open after 4-vehicle crash in Kanawha County, West Virginia
Cedar Grove, WV17 hours ago
Police searching for individuals who broke into local school and stole cash
Kermit, WV4 days ago
Fayette County man arrested for Animal Cruelty
Ansted, WV4 days ago
West Virginia man arrested for animal cruelty
Ansted, WV4 days ago
Man wanted in Kanawha County, West Virginia for pulling a gun on Alum Creek woman
Alum Creek, WV5 days ago
Two arrested after stealing catalytic converter off box truck in Summersville
Summersville, WV21 hours ago
Police investigating body found in Kanawha River in South Charleston, West Virginia
South Charleston, WV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy