As a sixth man or a starter, Desi Sills is a difference maker for Kansas State basketball

MANHATTAN — Just when Kansas State appeared to be fading late in the season, Jerome Tang once again had a knack for pushing all the right buttons.

The Wildcats were coming off back-to-back road losses against Texas Tech and Oklahoma, the bottom two teams in the Big 12 standings and had dropped four of five overall, when he made two key adjustments.

The first was giving the Wildcats an extra day of rest and recovery time while shortening practices, and the second was inserting senior guard Desi Sills into the starting lineup. The Wildcats are 4-0 since then.

"Those days that he gives us off and we come in at 5:30 (p.m.), I feel like we're well-rested and we've got energy," said Sills, who nearly had a triple-double Wednesday as the Wildcats celebrated senior night with a convincing 85-69 victory over Oklahoma at sold-out Bramlage Coliseum. "We're flying around, we rebound (and) we do a lot, playing with the crowd and everything.

"I just feel like coach Tang really cared about our bodies and our minds and stuff like that. So we really appreciate that he gave us a very good opportunity to execute and stuff like that."

The Wildcats also appreciate Sills, who turned in his best all-around performance of the year against Oklahoma with 15 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

"Desi, he plays his role the right way," said senior forward Keyontae Johnson, the Wildcats' leading scorer and rebounder, who had 16 points against the Sooners in his final game at Bramlage. "He comes in and gives us energy when everything is going down.

"Defensively, he's big for us. You see he got the biggest stop, and and-ones, and he gets to the (free-throw) line. He just gives us the right energy we need to start the game."

For most of the year was content to bring Sills, a super-senior transfer from Arkansas State, off the bench as sixth man, even though he ranked third on the team with 29 minutes per game. In fact, Tang had so much respect for him that he checked with the Big 12 to make sure Sills still would be eligible to be the league's sixth-man of the year before making him a starter.

"Incredible. He almost had a triple-double. He was locked in," Tang said of Sills' performance in his last home game. "Des is a winner, man.

"We could try to find other words, but that's what it boils down to. Whatever you need that game to win, Desi's willing to provide."

With the victory, K-State improved to 23-7 overall and 11-6 in the Big 12 with one regular-season game remaining at 1 p.m. Saturday at West Virginia. The Wildcats currently are tied for second in the league with Texas and Baylor, and a victory against the Mountaineers would give them the No. 2 seed in next week's Big 12 tournament.

As for Sills, he was just one key player against Oklahoma. He and Johnson were joined in double figures by junior Nae'Qwan Tomlin with 19 points and senior Markquis Nowell with 11 points, 10 assists and three steals.

"I just wanted to leave a legacy," Sills said of his performance. "My dog mentality, (leave it) all on the floor.

"I knew it was my last game at Bramlage and I wanted to give it my all. So I just appreciate the fans. I was shy of a triple-double, but that don't matter. I'm just happy we got the (win)."

Sills, who played his first three years at Arkansas before transferring to Arkansas State last year, had a modest beginning as a starter, scoring four points against Iowa State and six against Baylor in a pair of home victories that started the Wildcats' current winning streak.

But in the last two outings, he has been a difference-maker, scoring 10 points with four rebounds and a steal Saturday at Oklahoma State, and then topping it off on senior night. And he has been a perfect fit for first-year head coach Tang.

"The other day, (at) Oklahoma State, Des is at the scorer's table ready to check in," Tang said of last the 73-58 road victory against the Cowboys. "It's late in the second half and Cam (Carter) hits a three in transition. That's who Desi's going to (go in for). He looks at me, he gets up, he runs back to the bench. He goes, 'Cam's in a groove.'

"That's a winner. Forget the numbers he puts up on the floor. When a young man can see that and be that kind of a teammate, those are the kind of dudes in tough situations you can get some stuff done with. Des does whatever it takes to win."

Against Oklahoma, Sills' contributions included a nifty behind-the-back pass to Johnson for a transition 3-pointer and a blocked shot that foiled an Oklahoma fast break.

"I don't care if I score zero points," Sills said. "As long as I've got a highlight play and I get a good defensive stop, that's all that matters to me."

