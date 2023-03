Well+Good

If Watching TV and Drinking Wine in the Bath Is Your Idea of Heaven, This Swivel Tray Will Take the Experience to the Next Level By Kara Jillian Brown, 4 days ago

By Kara Jillian Brown, 4 days ago

I'm a bath girl through and through. Hours can go by before I'm ready to get out—and that's because I've perfected my environment. I light ...