Milwaukee, WI
FastBreak on FanNation

Milwaukee Bucks Could Reportedly Sign Former NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar,

4 days ago

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Goran Dragic (recently released by the Chicago Bulls) is visiting with the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

On Tuesday, the Chicago Bulls released veteran point guard Goran Dragic .

The 2018 NBA All-Star is no longer the starting caliber player he once was, but he is still capable of being a productive reserve.

On Thursday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Dragic is visiting the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, and they are the "frontrunners to sign" him.

Wojnarowski's first tweet: "ESPN Sources: The Milwaukee Bucks have emerged as frontrunners to sign guard Goran Dragic. He has connected with a few contenders since Bulls waived him, but the East-leading Bucks have moved to forefront of reaching a deal with Dragic."

Wojnarowski's second tweet: "Dragic is visiting the Bucks on Friday, sources said. The Bucks tried to sign Dragic prior to him committing to the Nets a year ago and could have agreement as soon as tomorrow."

The 36-year-old had been in his first season with the Bulls and averaged 6.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest in 51 games (while shooting 42.5% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range).

The next team he plays for will be his seventh in the NBA, as he has also had stints with the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors (in addition to the Bulls).

His career averages are 13.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest in 939 regular season games (he has also played in 60 NBA Playoff games).

Right now, the Bucks are the hottest team in the NBA and are in the middle of a 16-game winning streak.

They are 45-17 in 62 games, which has them as the first seed in the Eastern Conference (and the best team in the NBA).

