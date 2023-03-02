Clippers And Warriors Injury Reports

The Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors have announced their injury reports.

FINAL UPDATE: The Clippers have ruled out Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac.

NBA's official injury report

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors are facing off at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time).

The Clippers have ruled out Brandon Boston Jr., Moussa Diabate, Jason Preston and Keaton Wallace.

Meanwhile, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac have both been listed as questionable.

As for the Warriors, they will be without Andrew Wiggins, Ryan Rollins, Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala and Steph Curry.

Jordan Poole has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The Clippers come into the night with a 33-31 record in 64 games, which has them in a tie with the Warriors for the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Clippers have gone 18-16 in 34 games.

The Warriors enter the matchup with a 32-30 record in 62 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

At home, the Warriors are excellent, with a 25-7 record in the 32 games they have hosted at the Chase Center.

The two teams last faced off (in Los Angeles) in February and the Clippers won 134-124.

Kawhi Leonard led the way with 33 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes of playing time.

Seven players on the Warriors scored in double-digits, and Poole had 28 points and six assists.