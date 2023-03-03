Home heating bill passes Vermont Senate vote

Montpelier, VT – After months of testimony and deliberation, major climate legislation is on the verge of moving through the Vermont Senate. The Senate voted 19-10 in favor of Senate Bill 5 in its second reading. The bill now goes to a third reading.

The so-called “Affordable Heat Act” is aimed at getting people to move away from fossil fuels for heating. It would implement a carbon reduction credits system with the goal of ending large swings in winter heating bills.

Supporters say the bill’s provisions will save Vermonters $6.4 billion by 2050. Democratic Senator Christopher Bray of Addison says, “We looked at provisions throughout the bill to focus on low and moderate income Vermonters that this bill will be affordable and I think this over time will actually give people savings.”

Local fuel dealers and some state officials say the upfront costs will raise fuel prices by approximately 70 cents per gallon. Governor Phil Scott says, “those incentives or subsidies could be costly for the state.” He has said the bill is not much different than a House version he vetoed last year.

With approval comes an important amendment to the bill. Vermont’s Public Utility Commission will have to perform a study to evaluate the cost and impact on Vermonters. That information will have to be brought back to the legislature in 2025 for further evaluation.

