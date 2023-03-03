Eight El Paso businesses named to “Best Stores in Texas” List

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM )- Eight local businesses were recently added to the 2023 Best Stores list published by a recognized website in the tourism industry.

ShopAcrossTexas.com promotes Texas’ unique independent retailers by creating a 6-week long annual survey where the public can vote and choose their favorite stores in Texas.

These were the eight awarded stores from El Paso, Texas:

GAL Fashion- Also added in the Best Women’s Boutique list.

Lucchese Factory Outlet- Also added in the Best Outlets list.

Whoopee Bowl Antique Mall- Also added in the Best Antique Stores list.

El Paso Import Company

Rocketbuster Handmade custom Boots- Also added in the Best of the Best list.

The Outlet Shoppes- Also added in the Best Outlets list.

Ella Blue

Nono’s

“It’s wonderful exposure for El Paso to have eight businesses named to a statewide ‘Best Of list’. Each of the awarded businesses were rightfully chosen for their distinctive and authentic products and goods that are well recognized by both locals and visitors,” said Jose Garcia, President and CEO of Destination El Paso.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.