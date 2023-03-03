Open in App
Tennessee State
WKRN News 2

Strong gusty winds, severe storms on Friday

By Marcus BagwellMeaghan ThomasDanielle Breezy,

4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Severe storms are likely Friday. A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of the state until 4 p.m.

ALERTS | Weather advisories in Middle Tennessee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UownK_0l5r9EJt00
WKRN Weather Authority

An update to the Severe Weather Outlook: Most of our area is in an ENHANCED (level 3/5) risk. This returns back west of I-65.

RELATED | How severe weather outlooks are issued

The update increases the risk of a few strong tornadoes and significant damaging wind gusts.

All modes of severe weather are possible including damaging winds, tornadoes, heavy rain, and even hail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tmqye_0l5r9EJt00

Winds will be screaming even outside of the storms. There is a High Wind Warning in effect for all of Middle TN and most of Southern KY until 6 p.m. Friday.

LIST | Tennessee School Closings: Mar. 3, 2023
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNXdg_0l5r9EJt00

Wind gusts could be as high as 60 mph leading to power outages so now is the time to charge your devices.

RADAR | Track weather across TN live

Also, due to all the rain we have had, trees may topple over.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eVw93_0l5r9EJt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AoAav_0l5r9EJt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrlCd_0l5r9EJt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zOtAn_0l5r9EJt00

Future Tracker

The line of potentially severe storms looks to move into the western counties by 9 a.m. Friday. They will push to the I-65 corridor between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. They will then move to the Plateau between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. before moving out.

Flooding Concerns

Heavy rain is still possible with these storms. There is still a Flood Watch in place for southern counties and western counties until 6 p.m. Friday.

Remember if you see flooded roads, turn around, don’t drown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36SK1i_0l5r9EJt00
Storm Safety | News 2 brings you information to protect you and your family during severe weather season

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app .

