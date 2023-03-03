Strong gusty winds, severe storms on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Severe storms are likely Friday. A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of the state until 4 p.m.

An update to the Severe Weather Outlook: Most of our area is in an ENHANCED (level 3/5) risk. This returns back west of I-65.

The update increases the risk of a few strong tornadoes and significant damaging wind gusts.

All modes of severe weather are possible including damaging winds, tornadoes, heavy rain, and even hail.

Winds will be screaming even outside of the storms. There is a High Wind Warning in effect for all of Middle TN and most of Southern KY until 6 p.m. Friday.

Wind gusts could be as high as 60 mph leading to power outages so now is the time to charge your devices.

The line of potentially severe storms looks to move into the western counties by 9 a.m. Friday. They will push to the I-65 corridor between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. They will then move to the Plateau between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. before moving out.

Heavy rain is still possible with these storms. There is still a Flood Watch in place for southern counties and western counties until 6 p.m. Friday.

Remember if you see flooded roads, turn around, don’t drown.

