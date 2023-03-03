Strong gusty winds, severe storms on Friday

Also, due to all the rain we have had, trees may topple over.
Future Tracker
The line of potentially severe storms looks to move into the western counties by 9 a.m. Friday. They will push to the I-65 corridor between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. They will then move to the Plateau between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. before moving out.
Flooding Concerns
Heavy rain is still possible with these storms. There is still a Flood Watch in place for southern counties and western counties until 6 p.m. Friday.
Remember if you see flooded roads, turn around, don’t drown.
