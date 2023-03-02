Mojave Water Agency lauds state's water-delivery efforts

In the first quarter of the year, Mojave Water Agency officials have been busy giving a nod to water-delivery efforts by the state, receiving an award and preparing to offer a workshop on gardening in a water-conscious environment.

For more than 60 years, the water agency has been charged with ensuring the continued availability of water to the residents and land within its 4,900-square-mile service area.

Despite recent rain and snow storms, Southern California, and the agency’s service area in particular, remain precariously dry. That's why MWA fully supports Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to temporarily modify required water releases from reservoirs to the State Water Project and Central Valley Project facilities.

The governor’s executive order N-3-23 issued in February was the result of a temporary petition to relieve the 1999 requirement to increase flows in February and March. This will strategically retain more water in the state’s reservoirs for delivery to water users later in the year, MWA officials said.

“While we value the wildlife and environmental factors that reservoir releases support at this time of year, it is vital that California adapts to current climate conditions of short, intense periods of rain between longer drier and hotter periods,” said Mike Page, the agency's president. “This temporary change in water management allows us to provide water needed for the health and safety of our community, to sustain our agriculture, and bolster our economy, while supporting our ecosystems and natural habitats.”

All other environmental protections remain in place and flows will resume following the modification to support the wildlife and environment, MWA officials said.

Water-conscious gardening

The Apple Valley-based MWA on March 7 will offer a free 12-week online edible gardening class dubbed “From Seed to Salad.”

The class will be taught by Tony Walters of the Mojave Desert Resource Conservation District, who will teach participants the fundamentals of residential gardening in a water-conscious environment.

“We’ve made it convenient for everyone to participate because the class is online so it can be taken from anywhere,” Page said. “I think most folks would be surprised with what you can accomplish with a drought-tolerant garden that uses minimal amounts of water. We are pleased to partner with our local conservation district who is willing to offer this class free of charge to the public.”

The 12-week workshop will focus on water conservation and several different fruits and vegetables best suited for the Mojave Desert climate.

Classes will be held on Zoom from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday from March 7 to May 2. To register, visit surveymonkey.com/r/SeedstoSalad. For more information, contact Elizabeth Fratt at 760-946-7000 or email at efratt@mojavewater.org.

Transparency Certificate of Excellence

Last month, the MWA received the District Transparency Certificate of Excellence from the Special District Leadership Foundation in recognition of its efforts to promote transparency and good governance.

“We are passionate about our stance in maintaining a transparent, informative and engaging public agency with our partners and industry stakeholders,” Page said. “I want to personally commend our staff and their timely efforts in providing the state controller with all necessary financial transactions, compensation reports and training course offerings required.”

Additionally, to be considered for the award, special districts must demonstrate the completion of essential governance transparency requirements, including conducting ethics training for all board members and properly conducting open public meetings.

The MWA continues to provide remote access to all public meetings. The corresponding agendas and reports can be found online by visiting the agency’s website.

“As a special district, it’s our job to advocate good governance and provide public knowledge in delivering water to our local communities and partners,” Page said. “Our agency has a complete list of classes and workshops lined up for 2023 that are great tools for anyone interested in learning more about our work and the science behind the water industry.”

The foundation is an independent, non-profit organization formed to promote best practices among California’s special districts through certification, accreditation, and other recognition programs.

For more information, visit mojavewater.org or call the agency at 760-946-7000.