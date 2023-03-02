Open in App
San Bernardino, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Victorville Daily Press

Orange County off-roader rescued from deep snow near Lytle Creek

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z6D8O_0l5r8kKo00

Sheriff's officials reported that an aviation crew recently rescued a off-road motorist stranded in deep snow in the Lytle Creek area in the San Gabriel Mountains.

The rescue occurred on Tuesday after a blizzard over the weekend swept through the local mountains bringing heavy snowfall and a second storm brought more snow this week.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported that Brandon Henson, 31, of Mission Viejo, traveled to Coldwater Canyon in the area of Lytle Creek to go off-roading.

As Henson drove on the trail, his vehicle became disabled in deep snow. He attempted to dig his vehicle out but was unsuccessful as nearly 4 feet of snow continued to fall in the area.

Because of poor cell phone reception in the area, Henson was unable to place a call for help.

At about 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Henson was able to send a text to his girlfriend to say that he was stranded in the snow in a remote area.

Because further communication had ended, his girlfriend was unable to verify his location.

At about 5:34 a.m., sheriff's dispatch received a 911 call from Henson's girlfriend requesting help finding her stranded boyfriend.

Fontana Station deputies responded to search. As deputies attempted to search the area for Henson, heavy snowfall prevented patrol vehicles from reaching the area.

Sheriff's aviation crews were asked to help and patrol helicopter 40-King1 responded to the area and found Henson with his vehicle.

The aviation crew confirmed the area was inaccessible by ground units and that Henson would need to be rescued from the location based on current snow conditions.

The 40-King-1 crew was able to land in an area near Henson's location where he was found. Henson did not report any injuries.

He was flown to the San Bernadino County sheriff's Training Academy to meet with Fontana Station deputies.

Travel safety tips

  • Here’s are suggested tips on how to better survive a road trip breakdown in the winter.
  • Don’t travel alone.
  • Tell a friend or family member exactly where you’re headed and when you expect to get there.
  • Know your route and don’t rely on GPS.
  • Dress in extra layers.
  • Make sure your vehicle has plenty of fuel and is well-maintained.
  • Always bring your smartphone.
  • Invest in a hardwired cell signal booster to maximize the range of your smartphone’s reception.
  • Consider purchasing a dedicated personal locator beacon or satellite messenger.
  • If you’re in a group, carry walkie-talkies.
  • Keep a go-bag backpack or duffel in your car at all times, with items such as water, blankets, a sleeping bag, energy bars, a flashlight, matches, a knife and a medical kit.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Orange County, CA newsLocal Orange County, CA
Disabled mountain lion orphaned in Orange County car crash rescued by sanctuary
Alpine, CA23 hours ago
In March 1938, the Catastrophic LA River Flood Devastated LA. Here's How It Changed the City's Landscape
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Growing concern for residents stranded in San Bernardino mountain communities
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
More rain in Southern California forecast: Here's when
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Stranded mountain residents frustrated as food, supplies begin to diminish
San Bernardino, CA2 days ago
Driver Fatally Injured After Sedan Plunges Down Hillside on Highway 79
San Jacinto, CA21 hours ago
Driver Trapped In Burning Car After Slamming Into Semi | Fontana
Fontana, CA23 hours ago
NASA pics show California snow before and after winter storm
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Hiker found dead on Pacific Palisades trail
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Sinkhole swallows Range Rover in Laguna Beach, triggers gas leak
Laguna Beach, CA1 day ago
Person Killed After Struck By Vehicle On The 14 Freeway
Agua Dulce, CA2 days ago
Speeding Motorcyclist with Female Passenger Leads CHP on Freeway Chase
Diamond Bar, CA1 day ago
Two Women Die In Wrong-Way Crash On 91 Freeway In Corona
Corona, CA19 hours ago
New Sierra snowpack measurements released -- with mixed results
Hesperia, CA3 days ago
Operation Consequences Continues – Hesperia and Victorville Drug Arrests
Victorville, CA23 hours ago
Rain fills lake to overflowing
Canyon Lake, CA4 days ago
National Guard arrives to San Bernardino mountains to aid in disaster relief efforts
Crestline, CA4 days ago
NASA Images Show Southern California Mountains Before and After Winter Storm
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
'We weren't prepared for this:' Crestline woman works to clear snow-covered home as help arrives
Crestline, CA4 days ago
'We need help': Stranded Lake Arrowhead residents plead for assistance amid food, medication shortages
Lake Arrowhead, CA4 days ago
Landslide leaves several homes in danger in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA3 days ago
Avalanche Above Palm Springs Caught on Camera From California Freeway
Palm Springs, CA5 days ago
Speeding driver in Palm Desert crash that killed three people arrested
Palm Desert, CA3 days ago
From Boom to Bust: The Fall of Carousel Mall in San Bernardino, CA
San Bernardino, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy