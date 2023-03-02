Orange County off-roader rescued from deep snow near Lytle Creek

Sheriff's officials reported that an aviation crew recently rescued a off-road motorist stranded in deep snow in the Lytle Creek area in the San Gabriel Mountains.

The rescue occurred on Tuesday after a blizzard over the weekend swept through the local mountains bringing heavy snowfall and a second storm brought more snow this week.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported that Brandon Henson, 31, of Mission Viejo, traveled to Coldwater Canyon in the area of Lytle Creek to go off-roading.

As Henson drove on the trail, his vehicle became disabled in deep snow. He attempted to dig his vehicle out but was unsuccessful as nearly 4 feet of snow continued to fall in the area.

Because of poor cell phone reception in the area, Henson was unable to place a call for help.

At about 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Henson was able to send a text to his girlfriend to say that he was stranded in the snow in a remote area.

Because further communication had ended, his girlfriend was unable to verify his location.

At about 5:34 a.m., sheriff's dispatch received a 911 call from Henson's girlfriend requesting help finding her stranded boyfriend.

Fontana Station deputies responded to search. As deputies attempted to search the area for Henson, heavy snowfall prevented patrol vehicles from reaching the area.

Sheriff's aviation crews were asked to help and patrol helicopter 40-King1 responded to the area and found Henson with his vehicle.

The aviation crew confirmed the area was inaccessible by ground units and that Henson would need to be rescued from the location based on current snow conditions.

The 40-King-1 crew was able to land in an area near Henson's location where he was found. Henson did not report any injuries.

He was flown to the San Bernadino County sheriff's Training Academy to meet with Fontana Station deputies.

