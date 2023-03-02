A Lenten reprieve, a weekend of fun: Your Friday briefing

TGIF, First State!

We made it to Friday and we still have lots to tell you about.

For one thing, if you are abstaining from meat today for Lent, we have an updated list of places offering traditional fish fry pop ups for your dinner planning purposes.

St. Patrick’s Day lands on a Friday this Lenten season, which might have observant Catholics thinking they have skip the corned beef and cabbage. Check the links below for an update on that.

Speaking of church

St. Joseph on the Brandywine, one of the oldest Catholic churches in the state, completed its $750,000 makeover earlier this week, its first in nearly 30 years.

As reporter Molly McVety reports that the historic landmark, famously attended by President Biden and his family, has been standing since 1841.

“Irish and Italian Catholic workers of the DuPont powder mill donated portions of their salary and company hours to finance and construct the place of worship,” she writes. “It symbolizes the DuPont company's focus on the well-being of their workers, a relatively novel ideology at the time, and the coming together of different nationalities.’’

Read all about this historic church so important to the First Family here.

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Follow entertainment reporter Andre Lamar and his DO Delaware newsletter for the latest on festivals, concerts and other events throughout Delaware and beyond.

Here are few of Andre’s latest stories:

What does Dogfish Head's horseshoe crab beer taste like? Here's a sneak peek for '302 Day'

Do you have any great spring-cleaning hacks?

Like it or not, it’s tax season, and that means we are also entering spring-cleaning season.

I am collecting great ideas that make the work of it seem if not exactly more fun, at least more bearable.

So, what are your best spring-cleaning tips and yes, cheats? (Hiring a service doesn’t count!)

Share your best ideas with via email at tpaolino@gannett.com . I’ll share the best tips I get in a future newsletter.

Are you a subscriber? We welcome you to join the thousands of Delaware residents supporting local journalism.

Get out: Lewes serves a shot of history at these monthly happy hours

Aubrey update:Delaware star has chemical reaction at SAG Awards

Comfort food: Check out these new Delaware restaurants

Delaware pride: Who are the top 16 teams of all time

And now, the stories we don't want you to miss before the weekend.