Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Kiké Hernandez Reveals Disgusting Story to Justin Turner from 2020 Playoffs

By Noel Sanchez,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21wvgM_0l5r87Bq00

Former Dodger utility player had quite the embarrassing moment with the squad.

The 2020 season an amazing year for the Los Angeles Dodgers, overcoming all the obstacles that came with the COVID-shortened season and all the previous seasons of failure, bringing home their first World Series since 1988. The group that year was tighter than ever and everybody came together to accomplish that one common goal.

Stories come out about championship teams all the time, both good and bad, and give the fans a more in-depth look on certain events that took place en route to the title. The Dodgers are no exception to this, and we just got a hilarious (and disgusting) confession from a former member of the Boys In Blue.

Over the past couple of seasons, the Boston Red Sox have been able to acquire some experienced guys and former LA players in Kiké Hernandez and Justin Turner. In a video for the team, Turner asked Hernandez what his most embarrassing moment during a game was and Hernandez told a nasty story from their 2020 playoff run.

"I had a tooth infection so I was taking some antibiotics for my infection and one of the side effects was diarrhea," said Hernandez. "And we got a big out during the NLDS and I screamed 'F yeah' and I thought I farted. When I went in the dugout, I went straight to the bathroom, pulled my pants down, completely sharted."

Hernandez definitely gave his honest answer to that question and was comfortable doing so. His misjudgment was due to his emotion while being a part of a big game in a crazy environment and he probably felt it was worth it once he put on that World Series ring a few weeks later.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Padres News: Juan Soto Believes He Could be Playing Even Though He's Sidelined Right Now
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Padres News: Fernando Tatis Jr Thrilled to Be Booed by Dodgers Fans
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
Dodgers Rumors: Predicting a Corbin Burnes Trade to LA
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Red Sox infielder, former Dodger Justin Turner hit in face by pitch
Boston, MA14 hours ago
Padres News: Manny Machado's Brother-In-Law Criticizes ESPN Analyst After Massive Extension
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Breaking: Longtime MLB Announcer Died Sunday Morning
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Scottie Pippen Said The Greatest Trash Talk Line In NBA History Was When He Told Karl Malone: "The Mailman Don't Deliver On Sunday"
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Cardinals star absolutely blasts new MLB rules
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Justin Turner left bloody after taking pitch to face
Boston, MA1 day ago
Red Sox star Justin Turner gets drilled in face in bloody spring training scene
Boston, MA23 hours ago
Red Sox 3B Justin Turner taken to hospital after pitch hits him in head
Boston, MA23 hours ago
A Tiktoker married her stepfather in Las Vegas and made it public
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Shares His Stance on Keeping Julio Julio Urias In LA
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Patrick Kane is Being Called Out by New York Rangers Fans After an Awful Defensive Play
New York City, NY2 days ago
Gilbert Arenas On Ja Morant's Gun Incident: “If I’m The Owner, I’m Gonna Do What Every Owner Does, Pretend I Don’t See It."
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Dodgers News: Padres Loud Winter Won't Change LA's Strategy
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Giants announcer Jon Miller upset with ‘bush league’ Diamondbacks
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Ex-Red Sox Prospect Standing Out For Padres In Spring Training; May Crack Starting Rotation
Boston, MA1 day ago
Padres News: Injured All-Star Trying Everything to Return to Field As Soon As Possible
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Injured Niners QB Brock Purdy Turns to Rangers for Help
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Dodgers Rumors: Shohei Ohtani in Blue By This Summer? One Analyst Thinks So
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Dodgers News: Potential Outfielders Continue to Battle for A Starting Spot This Upcoming Season
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin suffers Spring Training ankle injury
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Cubs Have Found Their Leadoff Man During Spring Training
Chicago, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy