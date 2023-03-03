Dodgers News: Kiké Hernandez Reveals Disgusting Story to Justin Turner from 2020 Playoffs

Former Dodger utility player had quite the embarrassing moment with the squad.

The 2020 season an amazing year for the Los Angeles Dodgers, overcoming all the obstacles that came with the COVID-shortened season and all the previous seasons of failure, bringing home their first World Series since 1988. The group that year was tighter than ever and everybody came together to accomplish that one common goal.

Stories come out about championship teams all the time, both good and bad, and give the fans a more in-depth look on certain events that took place en route to the title. The Dodgers are no exception to this, and we just got a hilarious (and disgusting) confession from a former member of the Boys In Blue.

Over the past couple of seasons, the Boston Red Sox have been able to acquire some experienced guys and former LA players in Kiké Hernandez and Justin Turner. In a video for the team, Turner asked Hernandez what his most embarrassing moment during a game was and Hernandez told a nasty story from their 2020 playoff run.

"I had a tooth infection so I was taking some antibiotics for my infection and one of the side effects was diarrhea," said Hernandez. "And we got a big out during the NLDS and I screamed 'F yeah' and I thought I farted. When I went in the dugout, I went straight to the bathroom, pulled my pants down, completely sharted."

Hernandez definitely gave his honest answer to that question and was comfortable doing so. His misjudgment was due to his emotion while being a part of a big game in a crazy environment and he probably felt it was worth it once he put on that World Series ring a few weeks later.