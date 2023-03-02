Open in App
Mississippi State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Clarion Ledger

Brett DiBiase, former Mississippi DHS official, pleads guilty to federal conspiracy charge

By Lici Beveridge, Mississippi Clarion Ledger,

4 days ago

Dale "Brett" DiBiase, a former deputy administrator for the Mississippi Department of Human Services, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to a charge of conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a news release from Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens.

“I applaud our federal partners for continuing to pursue federal charges for each and every individual responsible for stealing from Mississippi’s most needy and vulnerable citizens,” Owens said.

DiBiase, 34, pleaded guilty to a related charge in state court in December 2020, when he admitted he made fraudulent statements for the purpose of defrauding the government.

The former professional wrestler admitted in court documents he was given approximately $48,000 through Restore2 a limited liability company he set up shortly before the money was given to him.

DiBiase said he was not able to complete the work he was paid to do because he returned to rehab for drug addiction, but did not say what work he was supposed to do.

DiBiase comes from a family of pro wrestlers, following in the footsteps of his father Ted DiBiase and brother, Ted DiBiase Jr. All three men allegedly were given money from state welfare funds, according to a report by State Auditor Shad White . Neither Ted nor Ted Jr. have been criminally charged in the case.

More than $94 million in welfare funds were misspent, White said in an earlier story .

The Mississippi Department of Human Services last year filed a civil lawsuit against the three DiBiases, NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre and several other people and businesses in hopes of recovering some of the misspent funds.

The lawsuit, according to the Associated Press, says the defendants “squandered” more than $20 million in money from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families anti-poverty program.

Nancy New and her son Zachary New pleaded guilty in April 2022 to state charges tied to the misspent funds. They have agreed to testify against others in the case. Brett DiBiase also agreed to give testimony against his co-conspirators in his plea deal with the state.

The News ran nonprofit and educational organizations that received funds managed by the DHS under the leadership of then-director John Davis.

Favre was paid $1.1 million in TANF funds to give motivational speeches that never took place. He has since repaid the money , but now the state hopes to recover $228,000 in interest White says Favre still owes.

Favre said he was unaware the money came from the TANF program. He has not been charged with any criminal wrongdoing.

Favre filed lawsuits this month against State Auditor Shad White and sports commentators Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee, claiming the three defamed him.

The latest filing: Brett Favre files defamation lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee and Shad White

Brett DiBiase's guilty plea adds to those made by his co-conspirators in what White calls the state's largest public embezzlement scheme.

Sentencing in state and federal courts will be made at a later date as the investigation into the fraud continues.

“As I have said before, this case is far from over and both the state of Mississippi and the U.S. government will continue to pursue all those involved in this fraud, regardless of their position or standing,” Owen said.

Filed in state court: Brett Favre, 'Million Dollar Man' Ted DiBiase among those sued over welfare misspending

DiBiase faces up to five years in prison and $250,000 in fines for the federal charge.

Others indicted and later convicted include Davis and Ann McGrew, financial officer for the News' Mississippi Community Education Center. Another DHS employee Latimer Smith was indicted but was accepted into a pretrial intervention program.

This story was corrected to reflect Latimer Smith was not convicted of a crime. Incorrect information was provided to the Clarion Ledger.

Do you have a story to share? Contact Lici Beveridge at lbeveridge@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter @licibev or Facebook at facebook.com/licibeveridge .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Brett DiBiase, former Mississippi DHS official, pleads guilty to federal conspiracy charge

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mississippi State newsLocal Mississippi State
Police Shot Handcuffed Black Man in the Face in Mississippi, Attorney Says
Braxton, MS20 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Minister Kenneth Sharpton Glasgow pleads guilty to drug, tax charges
Dothan, AL10 days ago
Former FBI Special Agent Sentenced to Prison for Accepting Bribes Paid by Attorney Linked to Organized Crime Figure
Lafayette, CA5 days ago
Florida Man Pleads Guilty To $20 Million In Fraud While On Pretrial Release For $179 Million Scheme
Windermere, FL21 hours ago
Memphis mom arrested for allegedly fighting her son at school, chasing students with knife
Memphis, TN24 days ago
Former Bank Teller Going to Federal Prison For Fraud Crimes
Marrero, LA28 days ago
Dozens of ‘violent offenders’ transferred from Illinois penitentiary by order of Federal Bureau of Prisons
Thomson, IL20 days ago
Man sentenced to life in prison walks free after Missouri judge vacates his conviction
Saint Louis, MO20 days ago
Harvey Weinstein begs for mercy as he is sentenced to another 16 years in prison
Los Angeles, CA11 days ago
JonBenét Ramsey’s dad says cops ‘hid DNA evidence’ to ‘implicate late beauty queen’s parents with misleading info’
Boulder, CO19 days ago
72-Year-Old Sentenced to Federal Prison After Stealing More Than a Half Million Dollars from Church
Indianapolis, IN18 days ago
More than 4.5 million fentanyl pills, 3,000 pounds of methamphetamine seized in Arizona investigation, DEA says
Tempe, AZ8 days ago
Eric Holder Jr. Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison for the Murder of Nipsey Hussle
Los Angeles, CA12 days ago
Cause of death confirmed in killings of three Michigan rappers who went missing
Detroit, MI27 days ago
A Tiktoker married her stepfather in Las Vegas and made it public
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
‘Brazen theft.’ Former University of Kentucky student accused in $67 million fraud
Lexington, KY19 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy