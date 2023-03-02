Brett DiBiase, former Mississippi DHS official, pleads guilty to federal conspiracy charge

Dale "Brett" DiBiase, a former deputy administrator for the Mississippi Department of Human Services, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to a charge of conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a news release from Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens.

“I applaud our federal partners for continuing to pursue federal charges for each and every individual responsible for stealing from Mississippi’s most needy and vulnerable citizens,” Owens said.

DiBiase, 34, pleaded guilty to a related charge in state court in December 2020, when he admitted he made fraudulent statements for the purpose of defrauding the government.

The former professional wrestler admitted in court documents he was given approximately $48,000 through Restore2 a limited liability company he set up shortly before the money was given to him.

DiBiase said he was not able to complete the work he was paid to do because he returned to rehab for drug addiction, but did not say what work he was supposed to do.

DiBiase comes from a family of pro wrestlers, following in the footsteps of his father Ted DiBiase and brother, Ted DiBiase Jr. All three men allegedly were given money from state welfare funds, according to a report by State Auditor Shad White . Neither Ted nor Ted Jr. have been criminally charged in the case.

More than $94 million in welfare funds were misspent, White said in an earlier story .

The Mississippi Department of Human Services last year filed a civil lawsuit against the three DiBiases, NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre and several other people and businesses in hopes of recovering some of the misspent funds.

The lawsuit, according to the Associated Press, says the defendants “squandered” more than $20 million in money from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families anti-poverty program.

Nancy New and her son Zachary New pleaded guilty in April 2022 to state charges tied to the misspent funds. They have agreed to testify against others in the case. Brett DiBiase also agreed to give testimony against his co-conspirators in his plea deal with the state.

The News ran nonprofit and educational organizations that received funds managed by the DHS under the leadership of then-director John Davis.

Favre was paid $1.1 million in TANF funds to give motivational speeches that never took place. He has since repaid the money , but now the state hopes to recover $228,000 in interest White says Favre still owes.

Favre said he was unaware the money came from the TANF program. He has not been charged with any criminal wrongdoing.

Favre filed lawsuits this month against State Auditor Shad White and sports commentators Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee, claiming the three defamed him.

The latest filing: Brett Favre files defamation lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee and Shad White

Brett DiBiase's guilty plea adds to those made by his co-conspirators in what White calls the state's largest public embezzlement scheme.

Sentencing in state and federal courts will be made at a later date as the investigation into the fraud continues.

“As I have said before, this case is far from over and both the state of Mississippi and the U.S. government will continue to pursue all those involved in this fraud, regardless of their position or standing,” Owen said.

Filed in state court: Brett Favre, 'Million Dollar Man' Ted DiBiase among those sued over welfare misspending

DiBiase faces up to five years in prison and $250,000 in fines for the federal charge.

Others indicted and later convicted include Davis and Ann McGrew, financial officer for the News' Mississippi Community Education Center. Another DHS employee Latimer Smith was indicted but was accepted into a pretrial intervention program.

This story was corrected to reflect Latimer Smith was not convicted of a crime. Incorrect information was provided to the Clarion Ledger.

