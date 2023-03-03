Open in App
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis basketball score vs. SMU: Live updates for Penny Hardaway's Tigers

4 days ago
DALLAS − Memphis basketball led by as many as 29 points in its 99-84 win over SMU just more than a month ago.

Kendric Davis, an AAC Player of the Year for the Mustangs last season and the favorite to repeat with the Tigers this season, put up 25 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds. The league's all-time leading scorer and all-time leader in assists is tops in the conference with 21.2 points and 5.6 assists per game. In AAC games, Davis has been as good or even better: 23.3 points and 5.6 assists a game.

Memphis (22-7, 12-4 AAC) and SMU (10-19, 5-11) will square off again Thursday − this time at Moody Coliseum in Dallas, the building where Davis established himself as one of the elite point guards in the country. If the Tigers win, they would secure a second-place finish in the AAC and the No. 2 seed at next week's conference tournament in Fort Worth.

Follow along with the live scroll below for updates before, during and after the game:

What time, channel is Memphis basketball game on?

ESPN2 will broadcast the Tigers-Mustangs game, which is set to tip off at 8 p.m.

Memphis basketball score vs. SMU: Live Updates

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

