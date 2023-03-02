Open in App
The Associated Press

Western Asset Mortgage: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC) on Thursday reported a loss of $828,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The real estate investment company posted revenue of $42.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $89.1 million, or $14.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $21 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WMC

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ryder Sells Miami Headquarters; Will Select New Miami-Dade Location
Miami, FL48 minutes ago
Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School Wins Feinstein Institutes Annual Science Competition
Manhasset, NY2 hours ago
2nd victim from stampede after GloRilla concert identified
Rochester, NY1 hour ago
Chicago-area 17-year-old pleads not guilty in triple slaying
Bolingbrook, IL1 hour ago
Live free or dry: No buying booze on Amtrak in New Hampshire
Brunswick, ME2 hours ago
Teton Ridge to Partner With Leading Cable Network INSP to Broadcast the Championship Round of The American Rodeo Live From Arlington on Saturday, March 11 at 10PM EST
Arlington, TX2 hours ago
Officer shoots 2, killing man, wounding woman in Delaware
Wilmington, DE1 hour ago
Prosecutor calls XXXTentacion’s alleged killers ‘predators’
Fort Lauderdale, FL39 minutes ago
Raines Feldman Welcomes Former Federal Prosecutor and Congressional Candidate Will Rollins to its Stellar Litigation Team
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Teen hikers rescued after days stuck in California snowstorm
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
With Marquette on top, Big East brings different look to MSG
Milwaukee, WI1 hour ago
Passengers restrain man who tried to stab flight attendant
Boston, MA1 hour ago
Deadline Tuesday to run in Pennsylvania elections
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy