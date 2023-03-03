Open in App
The Tennessean

Severe weather shelter to open as dangerous winds blow through Middle Tennessee

By Craig Shoup, Nashville Tennessean,

4 days ago
Thursday night, Room In the Inn, 705 Drexel St., and the Nashville Rescue Mission, 639 Lafayette St., will open in response to the anticipated severe weather.

Metro Social Services will provide shuttle service with community shelter programs Thursday between 7-11 p.m.

Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday evening into Friday.

Those needing a ride should call dispatch at 615-844-3399 to request a pickup.

Those seeking shelter Friday can do so at Room In The Inn and Metro Libraries.

A high wind warning will take effect at 6 a.m. Friday as another round of potentially severe storms move through Middle Tennessee, bringing the risk of torrential rain, flooding and possible tornadoes, the forecast showed.

"Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines," the National Weather Service Nashville said. "Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles."

Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on Twitter @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to www.tennessean.com.

