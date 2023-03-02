Open in App
Maryland State
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Saul Centers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

4 days ago

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $24.7 million, or 72 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $9.1 million, or 38 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust involved mostly in shopping malls posted revenue of $62.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $103.2 million, or $3.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $245.9 million.

The company’s shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $40.52, a decline of 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFS

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Maryland State newsLocal Maryland State
Fiery tanker crash kills driver, burns Maryland homes
Frederick, MD3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Obama official is killed as ‘severe turbulence’ rocks plane
Leesburg, VA19 hours ago
Siemens Mobility to build rail car plant in North Carolina
Lexington, NC1 hour ago
Ryder Sells Miami Headquarters; Will Select New Miami-Dade Location
Miami, FL2 hours ago
Police: Officers fatally shoot homicide suspect after chase
Port Saint Lucie, FL40 minutes ago
Train, dump truck collide at Ohio crossing; conductor killed
Cleveland, OH54 minutes ago
Officer shoots 2, killing man, wounding woman in Delaware
Wilmington, DE3 hours ago
Prosecutor calls XXXTentacion’s alleged killers ‘predators’
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 hour ago
Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School Wins Feinstein Institutes Annual Science Competition
Manhasset, NY3 hours ago
Bucks won't have Antetokounmpo, Holiday against Magic
Milwaukee, WI2 hours ago
Symetra Wins Silver Stevie® Award for Sales & Customer Service
Las Vegas, NV1 hour ago
School safety talks planned after California fatal stabbing
Santa Rosa, CA40 minutes ago
Teen hikers rescued after days stuck in California snowstorm
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Connecticut sues firearm companies in ghost gun crackdown
Hartford, CT1 hour ago
Raines Feldman Welcomes Former Federal Prosecutor and Congressional Candidate Will Rollins to its Stellar Litigation Team
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Teton Ridge to Partner With Leading Cable Network INSP to Broadcast the Championship Round of The American Rodeo Live From Arlington on Saturday, March 11 at 10PM EST
Arlington, TX3 hours ago
Kansas out to defend Big 12 Tournament title in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy