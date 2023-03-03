Open in App
Springfield, MO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield's Wonders of Wildlife makes USA TODAY Readers' Choice list of best aquariums

By News-Leader staff,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dPnw7_0l5r46Rx00

Johnny Morris' Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield is among the top selections for USA TODAY's 2023 Readers' Choice awards for best aquarium in the U.S.

Wonders of Wildlife aims to defend its crown in the contest after previously winning "America's Best Aquarium" in 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2018. It was named "America's Best New Attraction" by USA TODAY readers in 2017.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure urged residents to vote in a city news release Thursday.

"I encourage all Springfield residents and those who visit Springfield to take the time to vote for WOW. Wonders of Wildlife is very important to our community. It is one of our amenities that improves our quality of place and is a symbol of Springfield’s economic vitality," McClure said. "These things are vital at all times, but especially now. We have many reasons to celebrate Springfield and this is one shining example! It only takes a few minutes to vote!"

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Springfield, MO newsLocal Springfield, MO
A website puts 3 Missouri Cities on it’s “Most Dangerous” List
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Dust from South Western United States blows into the Ozarks
Springfield, MO3 days ago
Flood gates opened at Table Rock Dam Monday
Branson, MO15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Recreational marijuana forces change in southwest Missouri
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Skeletal human remains found in Springfield identified
Springfield, MO17 hours ago
“Exciting and Scary”: Dispensaries talk sales one month after recreational weed legalized
Springfield, MO3 days ago
The Worst City in Missouri for Auto Theft Isn’t KC or St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO6 days ago
A Dukes of Hazzard "General Lee" Has Been Wrecked In Missouri
Hollister, MO3 days ago
Hollister Yacht Club owner announces plans for property
Hollister, MO4 days ago
‘The floor was covered in feces,’ Humane Society rescues 41 dogs
Joplin, MO6 days ago
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County thief could be following delivery trucks
Springfield, MO4 days ago
41 dogs rescued from hoarder conditions in Missouri
Joplin, MO6 days ago
Woman in critical condition after hit and run on Kansas Expressway
Springfield, MO13 hours ago
Springfield man in custody after barricading himself inside a northside Price Cutter
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Woman from Springfield Sentenced for Theft, Sending Dog after Police
Springfield, MO3 days ago
Aurora, Mo. man killed in weekend head-on car crash
Aurora, MO2 days ago
LCHD Surplus Property Auction Begins March 2nd
Lebanon, MO6 days ago
Investigation underway after Lebanon man found dead outside his home
Lebanon, MO1 day ago
Rogersville man charged with accidentally shooting, killing friend
Rogersville, MO21 hours ago
Carthage man suffers serious injuries as SUV goes off outer road, crashing below onto I-49
Carthage, MO2 days ago
License plate cameras solve four crimes in first week
Branson, MO4 days ago
Branson Police Identify Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting
Branson, MO5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy