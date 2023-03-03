Springfield's Wonders of Wildlife makes USA TODAY Readers' Choice list of best aquariums

Johnny Morris' Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield is among the top selections for USA TODAY's 2023 Readers' Choice awards for best aquarium in the U.S.

Wonders of Wildlife aims to defend its crown in the contest after previously winning "America's Best Aquarium" in 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2018. It was named "America's Best New Attraction" by USA TODAY readers in 2017.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure urged residents to vote in a city news release Thursday.

"I encourage all Springfield residents and those who visit Springfield to take the time to vote for WOW. Wonders of Wildlife is very important to our community. It is one of our amenities that improves our quality of place and is a symbol of Springfield’s economic vitality," McClure said. "These things are vital at all times, but especially now. We have many reasons to celebrate Springfield and this is one shining example! It only takes a few minutes to vote!"