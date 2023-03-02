Open in App
New York Post

Jon Jones ate 5,000 calories a day in journey to UFC heavyweight title fight

By Erich Richter,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W7qiA_0l5r3qmF00

Yeah, let’s make that a large order of fries, please.

After spending his entire career as the undisputed GOAT in the 205-pound light heavyweight division in UFC, Jon Jones took the last three years off, bulking up and preparing for a move up to heavyweight.

He sure did pack on the pounds.

Jones reportedly employed an astronomical diet of 5,000 calories daily, including a heavy dose of body-building workouts in preparation to gain mass for his new opponents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44pQd8_0l5r3qmF00
Jon Jones ahead of his heavyweight title fight on Saturday.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KrqJi_0l5r3qmF00
Jon Jones at light heavyweight, weighing 205 pounds on Feb. 5, 2020.
Getty Images

This extreme diet helped Jones improve his ability to deadlift over 600 pounds, a benchmark the team believes will help him adapt to the strength of his opponents at heavyweight.

“The amount of his absolute strength is through the roof, but his strength endurance even blows the old him out of the water,” Jordan Chavez, his strength and conditioning coach, told ESPN .

Jones has been well known for his fluid movements and explosiveness during his run in the UFC and believes that this weight change won’t negatively impact him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G0OTC_0l5r3qmF00
Jon Jones elbows Dominik Reyes during his last fight on Feb. 8, 2020.
Getty Images

His record of 20-1 shows his only blemish as a DQ loss to Matt Hamill, a fight he was dominating.

“I feel like it’s an ideal weight,” Jones said. “I have my endurance. I have my speed, explosiveness. I still jump high and shoot on takedowns very quickly.

“Whatever I got to do, you know? I feel good. I feel like a heightened version of my light heavyweight self.”

On Saturday, Jones will fight Cryil Gane for the vacant heavyweight championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EpTfK_0l5r3qmF00
Jon Jones attempts to take down Dominik Reyes during his last fight on Feb. 8, 2020.
Getty Images

The former heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, left the promotion due to a contract dispute earlier this year and left the heavyweight division in utter chaos .

Thanks to Jones’ new diet, the UFC hopes he can bring some stability to the big boy division.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A Tiktoker married her stepfather in Las Vegas and made it public
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN19 hours ago
AOC mocked on Twitter after the Democratic socialist bragged about squashing Amazon HQ in Queens
Queens, NY2 days ago
Missing Georgia dad Nathan Millard found dead, rolled up in carpet
Baton Rouge, LA5 hours ago
Buster Murdaugh spotted through blinds of Hilton Head Island condo
Hilton Head Island, SC2 days ago
Who is Brooklynn White? What we know about Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend
Hilton Head Island, SC1 day ago
Video shows dozens of violent protesters descending on Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’
Atlanta, GA1 hour ago
NFL star Joe Mixon’s house cordoned off by police, sister says he’s uninvolved in shooting
Cincinnati, OH8 hours ago
Mom of Buster Murdaugh’s slain classmate wants answers: ‘Time for justice’
Hampton, SC1 day ago
Gunshot from Joe Mixon’s house was fired at kids in NERF war: Neighbor
Cincinnati, OH30 minutes ago
Migrants on makeshift raft rescued in Florida Straits: Coast Guard
Marathon, FL2 hours ago
Derrick Henry’s next team odds point to Dolphins, Bengals if traded from Titans
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
Teen suspect allegedly targets youngsters in 2 NYC robberies
New York City, NY36 minutes ago
Teen girl traumatized after Pete Davidson crashes car into her Beverly Hills home
Beverly Hills, CA5 hours ago
15-year-old shot outside NYC’s Park West High School
Manhattan, NY1 hour ago
Straphanger killed by NYC subway train, possibly while retrieving dropped item
New York City, NY2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy