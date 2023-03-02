Change location
See more from this location?
Washington State
KOMU
House Ethics Committee announces investigation into embattled Rep. George Santos
By Gregory Krieg, Clare ForanFredreka Schouten, CNN,4 days ago
By Gregory Krieg, Clare ForanFredreka Schouten, CNN,4 days ago
The House Ethics Committee announced Thursday it is officially moving forward with a probe into embattled Rep. George Santos as the New York Republican faces...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0