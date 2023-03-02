Open in App
Missouri State
See more from this location?
FOX2Now

Missouri Senate weighs allowing food stamp recipients to use benefits at restaurants

By Brooke Muckerman, Missouri Independent,

4 days ago
The Missouri Senate took the first step Wednesday toward permitting some who qualify for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, to purchase meals...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bill to extend pandemic-era food stamp benefits up for vote Wednesday
Omaha, NE6 days ago
Lawmakers seek federal compensation for hazardous waste
Saint Louis, MO7 hours ago
She killed her abuser. An Oklahoma House committee passed a bill that could set her free.
Tulsa, OK5 days ago
'Bathroom bill' passes out of Senate committee, heads to Senate floor
Little Rock, AR19 days ago
This Huge Thrift Shop in Missouri is a Must-Visit
Columbia, MO14 days ago
A Tiktoker married her stepfather in Las Vegas and made it public
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Hit-and-Run in St. Louis Kills 3 Teens and a 'Very Sweet' 20-Year-Old Father, Suspect Still at Large
Saint Louis, MO6 days ago
Everyone in Missouri Should Visit this Epic Flea Market at least Once
Rutledge, MO2 days ago
Piles of trash, illegal dumping return to vacant Kansas City shopping center
Kansas City, MO20 hours ago
First of four Americans kidnapped in Mexico has been identified
Florence, SC12 hours ago
St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner scorched online after execution-style shooting of homeless man
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy