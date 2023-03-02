Open in App
College Station, TX
Jaylon Jones and Antonio Johnson speak about their NFL futures at the Combine

By Cameron Ohnysty,

4 days ago

On Thursday, March 2nd, The NFL Scouting Combine officially opened as this year’s crop of Defensive linemen and Linebackers hit the field to display their skill sets. During the open media portion on Thursday morning, members of Friday’s Defensive back group, former Aggie cornerbacks Jaylon Jones and Antonio Johnson took the mic to discuss their NFL futures.

What stood out the most during Jaylon Jones’ media availability was his potential connection with former Aggie, and current Dallas Cowboys free agent Donovan Wilson, noting that he has not been in contact with the Cowboys as of Thursday, but stating that it would be a “blessing” to play next to Wilson next season while as as “a sponge” to soak up every piece of playing knowledge the four-year vet has to offer.

Antonio Johnson provided insight on what NFL scouts question the most about his skill set, focusing on his man coverage while noting that some scouts worry about his future turnover production at the next level due to having only one career interception as an Aggie. However, Johnson made it a point of focus on his man coverage tape from his sophomore season against Arkansas, specifically current Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks.

What really caught my ear during Johnson’s entire question-and-answer portion came from the College Football Network, which asked how the 2023 Aggie Football squad can get back on track next season,

“Getting the guys to buy in, we have a good group of guys there, we had a young team this year, so we have alot of young talent learning the game there, building themselves as players and humans, so I feel like the leaders that they have and the young guys that they have, theyre on the uprise.”

Make sure to catch both Jaylon Jones and Antonio Johnson on the field on Friday, March 3rd on the NFL Network at 2:00 PM CT.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitt er, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty

