YAKIMA, Wash. -- Wapato senior KK Bass scored a game-high 23 points and sophomore Trinity Wheeler added 15 as the third-seeded Wolves overwhelmed No. 4 Montesano, 64-35 in the Class 1A girls basketball quarterfinals Thursday in the Yakima Valley SunDome.

Here is Sean Carter's photo gallery from the Wapato-Montesano game:

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo by Sean Carter

Photo by Sean Carter

Photo by Sean Carter

Photo by Sean Carter

Photo by Sean Carter

Photo by Sean Carter

Photo by Sean Carter

Photo by Sean Carter

Photo by Sean Carter

Photo by Sean Carter

Photo by Sean Carter

Photo by Sean Carter

Photo by Sean Carter

Photo by Sean Carter

Photo by Sean Carter

Photo by Sean Carter

Photo by Sean Carter

Photo by Sean Carter

Photo by Sean Carter