Calmer today with some snow on Friday

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve, Utah! Calm skies today ahead of a cold front that will bring a chance for snow to northern Utah late tonight into Friday.

After a very active first half of the workweek, we’ll get some calmer conditions today with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies across the state. With the northerly flow though, temperatures will come in below average with most seeing daytime highs roughly 10 degrees below average. In northern Utah, we’ll see 20s and 30s for daytime highs with mid-30s along the Wasatch Front and upper 20s in the Wasatch Back. Down south we’ll see mainly 30s and 40s as St. George climbs to around 50.

The calm conditions won’t be sticking around though. By tonight in northern Utah clouds will be increasing as a quick-moving cold front moves in from the northwest. From tonight through mainly the first half of tomorrow, this front will bring us a chance for snow showers in the northern half of the state.

The best chance for snow will be in the high country, but some snow in the valleys can’t be ruled out. While it’s not a guarantee, an inch or two can’t be completely ruled out along the Wasatch Front while Cache Valley & bench areas in northern Utah will likely see a trace-3″ while mountain valleys could see 1-3″ and mountain areas could see 1-5″. Totals aren’t likely to be significant, but this amount of snow still could lead to issues on the roads for the Friday morning commute, especially for bench routes, Cache Valley, and mountain routes.

Outside of any wet weather in northern Utah, we’ll see partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with similar temperatures compared to today. Down in southern Utah skies will stay dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with daytime highs a little warmer than today.

High pressure will briefly build back in from late Friday into Saturday, but like this spell of calm weather today it won’t stick around. From the second half of Saturday into Sunday, our next system will bring more chances for showers in the northern two-thirds of the state. The emphasis will be on northern Utah, but some showers can’t be ruled out by Sunday as far south as Cedar City.

During this time, St. George looks to stay mostly dry. Temperatures will come up slightly over the weekend, but we’ll stay below average in most spots. Also, compared to tonight’s front, the one this weekend from Saturday into Sunday will have the potential to bring slightly healthier totals, especially in the mountains.

Active weather is likely to persist into at least Monday for portions of the state and could linger into Tuesday as well. Into next week temperatures will begin to trend back downwards as a northwesterly flow returns. At this point, the middle and second half of the workweek could bring another break in the active weather. Stay tuned as we continue to fine-tune the details!

