Open in App
Salt Lake City, UT
See more from this location?
ABC4

The U of U holds campus safety conference following student’s death

By Megan PickettKayla Baggerly,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D1EzJ_0l5qwAim00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — The University of Utah held a conference Thursday about improving campus safety following the death of Zhifan Dong and others.

The University of Utah said the conference goal is to address plans to prevent student deaths and to help potential victims feel like they have somewhere to turn to.

West Valley Man arrested for threatening hotel manager

This comes after an international student Zhifan Dong, 19, was murdered by a fellow student, Haoyu Wang, 26, in Feb. 2022. According to a timeline compiled by the U , Wang faced allegations involving domestic violence against Dong prior to the incident, which the U was aware of.

According to a statement made by the University of Utah President, Taylor Randall, he said they have a lot to improve when it comes to campus safety, especially in the incident of Dong’s death.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

“Although the university made extensive efforts to support and ensure the safety of Dong and provide assistance to Wang,” Randall said. “Our self-evaluation revealed shortcomings: a delay by former members of our housing services staff in notifying the University of Utah Police Department of indications of intimate partner violence; processes, procedures, and trainings in housing that needed to be clarified and improved; and insufficient and unprofessional internal communication. “

In Randall’s statement , he also talked about the death of Lauren McCluskey in 2018.

Lauren McCluskey was allegedly murdered in October 2018 in a U campus parking lot by Melvin Rowland. After McCluskey’s death, a report showed University of Utah Police knew that Melvin Rowland, McCluskey’s alleged murderer, and ex-boyfriend, had a sex offender history, but did not contact Adult Probation and Parole.

Randall said since McCluskey’s murder, they have completely transformed the University of Utah Public Safety . He said those improvements included: establishing a new chief safety officer position, recruiting new police officers (more than 90% are new since 2019), creating more robust and thorough investigative practices, enhancing training on interpersonal violence intervention, investing in new public safety facilities and equipment, developing a public-facing dashboard, and establishing a center for research on improving campus safety.

Randall said in his statement that while they have made significant changes since McCluskey’s murder, they still have work to do to ensure students’ safety.

“When it comes to protecting our students, our job is never done. I’ve challenged university senior leaders to leave no stone unturned as we seek additional ways to enhance student safety, and I encourage all of you to do the same—every student, staff member, and faculty,” Randall said. “We must always actively prioritize the health and well-being of the students entrusted to our care.”

Utahn sentenced in $99 million fraud scheme

Lauren McCluskey’s mother, Jill McCluskey, was at the conference to speak about what Universities can be doing to prevent tragedies like these, including improved communication and campus police gaining the trust of students.

There needs to be that trust and expectation of being heard that action will happen for a student to be brave enough to come forward and ask for help,” Jill McCluskey said.

She also spoke about Dong’s death and the shortcomings of the University’s housing department in preventing it and what the University can do to fix it.

“In the most recent tragedy, it was the housing where there was the failure. There needs to be more communication across the entities,” Jill McCluskey said. “There will be mistakes, but mistakes can be lethal. There needs to be attention to detail.”

The University discussed the future goals they have to improve their campus safety , including having 30% of their officers be women by 2030.

Chief safety officer Keith Squires spoke about how they’ve worked since McCluskey’s death to improve victim response, including new training procedures focused on interpersonal violence, stalking, and domestic violence, a new public safety building, and the addition of two victim survivor advocates.

“I am very impressed with all the changes. Over 90% of the police force is new after Lauren’s murder and so many people have joined because they genuinely care and they want to make a difference and they want to make the U a safer place,” Jill McCluskey shared.

The U said they will continue to focus on listening and changing, and being transparent, saying there will always be more work to be done.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
Accountant for multiple Utah charter schools indicted for alleged theft of $2.5 million
Salt Lake City, UT21 hours ago
Behind the Badge: Salt Lake Police evidence warehouse
Salt Lake City, UT3 hours ago
Unexpected details from the Elizabeth Smart case
Salt Lake City, UT22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Alpine District officials launch formal study to adjust school boundaries
Alpine, UT1 day ago
Mother of man killed by Farmington police self-proclaimed as 'American State National'
Farmington, UT12 hours ago
SLC school bus hits parked car while dropping student off
Salt Lake City, UT18 hours ago
Jack in the Box invades northern Utah with new restaurants
Ogden, UT23 hours ago
Kaysville man charged for allegedly stealing more than $2.5 million from Utah charter schools
Kaysville, UT21 hours ago
Kaysville family fights school district over civil rights violation
Kaysville, UT5 days ago
Man with machete arrested near West Valley elementary school
West Valley City, UT20 hours ago
Lehi-based nonprofit celebrates Down Syndrome Day early, encourages adoption of special ability children
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Church announces groundbreaking date, new location for Idaho, Brazil temples
Salt Lake City, UT19 hours ago
West Bountiful Police found missing teen
West Bountiful, UT21 hours ago
Utahn sentenced for killing pregnant mother with car
Salt Lake City, UT20 hours ago
Family of 25-year-old killed in Farmington officer-involved shooting releases statement
Farmington, UT4 days ago
Brine shrimp bill passes; now Utah’s official state crustacean
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
Officer-involved shooting called 'brutal murder' by family
Farmington, UT4 days ago
The Majority of Utah’s Unsheltered Wants to Work. What’s preventing them?
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
Teenagers with limb disabilities ski and snowboard in “Un-limb-ited” camp in Park City
Park City, UT1 day ago
The Beehive State economy is No. 1, but we’re only 32nd when it comes to hardest-working
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Woods Cross Police officer charged with domestic violence assault
Woods Cross, UT2 days ago
Daylight saving time is coming
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Train derails in Ogden, spills chemical compound
Ogden, UT2 days ago
Farmington police say Allan had a gun, refused to cooperate with officers
Farmington, UT3 days ago
Family, friends rally for man killed by police in Farmington
Farmington, UT1 day ago
Ogden 14-year-old finds alleged robber through social media
Ogden, UT3 days ago
Man charged in 2022 deaths of two boys given plea deal in 2019, drug charges dismissed
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
6 kittens tortured, killed, left by road in Grantsville
Grantsville, UT2 days ago
Monday's storm swinging back to drop more snow Tuesday -
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy