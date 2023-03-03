Open in App
Davenport, IA
See more from this location?
KSNT News

Trump scheduled to speak in Davenport

By Linda Cook,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sN14u_0l5qvIkN00

Former President Donald J. Trump will deliver remarks on the America First Education Policy at an event in Davenport, according to a news release.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, S.C.

The program will begin at 5:30 p.m. and Trump will speak at 6:15 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors will open at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available here .

America First on education

According to the America First website , “Instead of dividing our country by teaching an alternative version of our country’s story, our Nation’s schools should affirm and celebrate America.”

The statement goes on to say “To accomplish these goals, we must fight for the advancement of educational opportunity for all American families. This means putting parents and students – not bureaucrats, unions, or politicians – in charge of educating our Nation’s next generation. We also must challenge progressive policies by standing against curriculum that includes patently dishonest and activist-driven information about the U.S. and our founding.”

“Additionally, we must give every parent the right to see all curriculum materials, and encourage schools to teach basic skills that prepare students for life as adults.”

What is the America First Policy Institute?

The America First Policy Institute is a non-profit, non-partisan research institute, according to its website. “AFPI exists to advance policies that put the American people first. Our guiding principles are liberty, free enterprise, national greatness, American military superiority, foreign-policy engagement in the American interest, and the primacy of American workers, families, and communities in all we do.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dead man found in Downtown Topeka identified by police
Topeka, KS2 hours ago
Topeka murder suspect set to be released from jail following jury acquittal
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Obama praises woman behind 'Fired up' chant as she retires
Greenwood, SC5 days ago
A Tiktoker married her stepfather in Las Vegas and made it public
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
At right-wing CPAC forum, Trump shows why he'll be tough to topple
Washington, DC2 days ago
After people on Medicaid die, some states aggressively seek repayment from their estates
Perry, IA3 days ago
First of four Americans kidnapped in Mexico has been identified
Florence, SC10 hours ago
One arrested in downtown Topeka suspicious death
Topeka, KS9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy